Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder in Overland Park shooting that killed 35-year-old

A man pleaded guilty this week to second degree intentional murder in an Overland Park homicide from 2021, court records show.

Kyle A. Gutierres, 27, entered a plea agreement Tuesday in Johnson County District Court for the shooting that killed 35-year-old Jeren Hinton of Overland Park.

Overland Park police responded to the 8500 block of West 85th Street at Greenbrier Condominiums on reports of an armed disturbance. They found Hinton lying unresponsive in the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hinton was declared dead at the scene.

Gutierres was charged in May 2021 with premeditated murder in the first degree, according to court records. He was sought by police for information about the shooting after his DNA and fingerprints were found on a 9mm pistol officers discovered in a nearby apartment, according to charging documents.

An amended charge for second degree murder was filed Wednesday, following the plea agreement. The Star has requested the disclosure of the police affidavit, which contains investigative information in support of the murder charge.

Gutierres’ lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Gutierres is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Division 16 of Johnson County District Court.

This story includes previous reporting from The Star’s Luke Nozicka and Robert Cronkleton.