Man Plunges to His Death While Climbing Down Exterior of Myrtle Beach Hotel After Shots Fired

Jorge Orellana, 27, fell more than five stories to his death, Sunday, April 14

Google Maps Jorge Orellana fell off the side of Hotel Blue (pictured) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sunday, April 14.

Police responded early Sunday morning after several shots were fired

No one was injured by gunfire in the hotel shooting

Following the incident, Jorge Orellana attempted to exit the sixth-floor hotel room through its private balcony

A man attempting to descend the exterior of a building after gunfire erupted in a Myrtle Beach, S.C., hotel room fell more than five stories in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 14, according to police.

Jorge Orellana, 27, died later that morning from “massive” trauma to his upper body, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed to The Myrtle Beach Sun News, MyrtleBeachOnline.com and Hendersonville Times-News.

Orellana was from Hendersonville, N.C. – about a five hour drive from the South Carolina beach community – per the local Hendersonville Times-News.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to reports of a disturbance on the sixth floor of Hotel Blue, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Several shots” were fired inside the hotel room following “a disturbance,” said police, who noted that no one was injured by gunfire.

Police said that the “participants of the disturbance” tried to leave the hotel room, and: “One of the males exited through the balcony and was seen attempting to climb down the rear of the building.”

The three-star seaside hotel has private balconies hanging off every room, according to the hotel’s website.

It is unclear from the police department’s brief press release what prompted Orellana to climb onto the balcony.

PEOPLE reached out to the department to clarify if police were already on the scene at the time that Orellana fell. Police Corporal Christopher D. Starling declined to provide additional information beyond the press release.

After climbing out of the building on the sixth floor, Orellana "fell to the ground before reaching the fifth floor,” per police.

Orellana was rushed to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

Police confirmed that “all of the participants have been identified” and that “the firearm has been recovered.”

It is unclear if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident.



