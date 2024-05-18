Man reportedly shot by woman he knew at Midlands home, SC sheriff says

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting at a home in Irmo near Loveland Coffee on Saturday afternoon.

Someone called 911 to report that a woman shot a man she knew at a home in the 100 block of Leslie Loch Lane, the sheriff’s department said. The caller told the department the shooting victim was already on the way to the hospital.

Deputies are on the scene interviewing witnesses and are going to the hospital to find out more.

No other information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s department is encouraging those with information about the incident to submit a tip anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers.