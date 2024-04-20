Man who set himself on fire outside Trump's Manhattan hush money trial dies

Thomas Mackintosh - BBC News
·2 min read

A man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan court where former President Donald Trump's hush-money trial is being held has died.

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, doused himself in a liquid before throwing conspiracy-theory pamphlets into the air.

It happened as the jury selection for Mr Trump's trial was completed.

He was taken to hospital on Friday in critical condition, where he later died, CBS News - the BBC's US partner - confirmed.

Mr Trump was in the building to attend jury selection, where he has had a security detail, but the former president left during the incident.

New York City police said early on Saturday that Mr Azzarello was declared dead by hospital staff, NBC reported.

Court security had not been breached in Friday's incident, emergency officials said. The case, which had just completed alternate jury selection, resumed later in the afternoon. Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday.

Investigators said they had received a 911 emergency call at around 13:30 local time (18:30 BMT) telling them that a man had lit himself on fire.

They identified him as Maxwell Azzarello, 37, who had arrived in New York from his home in Florida sometime in the past week. He had no criminal record in New York, and his family in Florida were unaware that he had travelled to the city.

New York Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said Mr Azzarello was seen "shuffling around" in the park before reaching into a bag for the flammable liquid and pamphlets.

Max Azzarello holds a sign outside the Manhattan court on Thursday
Maxwell Azzarello holds a sign outside the Manhattan court on Thursday [Reuters]

The pamphlets were "propaganda-based", said Chief Maddrey, adding that they were regarding a "conspiracy theory".

There was a massive police presence outside the courthouse because of the trial, and officers quickly ran into the park shouting for a fire extinguisher. Mr Azzarello was carried away on a stretcher, his body badly burned. The police said he was taken to a hospital burn centre in critical condition.

Witness Julie Berman told reporters: "It was hot, and it didn't make a lot sense. The whole thing happened so fast... it took me like 20 seconds to figure out what was going on."

NYPD investigators were later seen collecting pamphlets that Mr Azzarello had scattered before self-immolating. They have deemed the area safe.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and said he didn't appear to say anything before setting fire to himself.

Three NYPD officers and one court officer had minor injuries after helping to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said they will now reassess security outside the court.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Swift: How The Tortured Poets Department captured modern dating despair

    From partners who wasted our time, to comfort-eating after a breakup. We've all been there and so has Swift.

  • Co-op Live, Manchester's £365m new arena, opens with big capacity and plans

    A new £365m venue in Manchester is backed by Harry Styles and aims to tempt major events from London.

  • Man dies after setting himself on fire outside Donald Trump hush money trial in New York

    People rushed to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away, according to reports

  • Four rural primary schools have closure plans postponed

    One of the schools has just 13 pupils – the minimum needed for a rural primary school is 105.

  • Oxfordshire county flower 'obliterated' by severe weather

    Almost 40,000 fewer snake's head fritillaries were counted in Oxford this year compared to 2023.

  • Former HGTV star slapped with $10 million fine and jail time for real estate fraud

    An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”

  • Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is standing trial

    A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.

  • Boy Vanished in 2020 After Taking Puppy for Walk. His Remains Were Just Found in an Attic 5 Miles Away

    Jaylen Griffin would've turned 16 years old next week, police said

  • 'Cowardly judge:' Dismissed Trump hush money trial juror number 4 shares his story: Exclusive

    Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.

  • Sheep Suspected in the Double Killing of Husband and Wife

    Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never

  • Officer says B.C. hostage was lying on top of captor before police gunfire erupted

    BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her too. "This is what I was thinking … can I get

  • Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Ambulances rushed to the scene where a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial was taking place on Friday, April 19, according to local reports.Video from Liam Quigley shows several firetrucks and members of the New York Police Department near Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, where the person appeared to have self-immolated. Bystanders said they saw the person pour liquid over his head before setting himself on fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.The NYPD told Storyful that a male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful

  • Kanye West involved in alleged altercation with man who 'assaulted' his wife

    Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.

  • Ontario police say 14 charged after 126 people lose money in 'grandparent scam'

    TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say 14 alleged members of an organized gang are facing dozens of charges after 126 people from across Canada lost nearly $1 million in total in a so-called "grandparent scam." OPP Det. Insp. Sean Chatland says the alleged scammers were impersonating judges, lawyers, and police officers on phone calls and leading their victims, many of whom were seniors, to believe their loved ones were in distress and urgently needed money for bail or other fees. Chatland says

  • Trump Bellyaches About ‘Sitting in a Courthouse’ All Day

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyDonald Trump kicked off Day 4 of his criminal hush-money trial in a familiar fashion: with the airing of grievances.“They’ve taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you,” the former president told reporters as he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. He insisted Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order—which bars him from taking shots at prosecutors, jurors, court staff, and their families—“has to come off.”“People are allowed to speak a

  • 64-year-old man, 58-year-old woman charged with trafficking in B.C.'s West Kootenay

    Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c

  • She Was Set to Be Executed in Daughter's Death. Now Prosecutors and Judge Say It Was Accident, Not Murder

    Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter

  • What the jury didn't hear at the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto officer

    TORONTO — Jurors have begun their deliberations in the trial of Umar Zameer, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Toronto police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The officer, who was in plain clothes, died on July 2, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Prosecutors said Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby, killing the officer. But the defence argued Zameer did not intend

  • Sask. man who didn't want his daughter to get COVID-19 shots found guilty of abduction

    The trial of a Carievale, Sask., man charged with abducting his daughter ended Friday with a jury finding him guilty.Court heard Michael Gordon Jackson failed to return his seven-year-old daughter to the care of her mother, who had primary custody, after a long-weekend visit in November 2021.Jackson, who represented himself at the trial in Regina Court of King's Bench, had told the jury his only intention was to prevent his daughter from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson said he believed the

  • Final jurors seated for Trump's hush money case, with opening statements set for Monday

    NEW YORK (AP) — The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday. The panel of New Yorkers who will decide the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president took final shape after lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of potential jurors on whether they can impartially judge Trump in the city where he built his real