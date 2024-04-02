Man shot, killed in Woodland backyard, police say. Officers searching for two suspects

The Woodland Police Department is looking Tuesday for two suspects accused in the shooting death of a man in the backyard of a home.

Officers were told just before 1:10 a.m. of gunshots being fired at a house in the 800 block of Ashley Avenue, a neighborhood bordering Ferns Park. Investigators found the man, about 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said online.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

Police said two men, who were believed to be carrying guns, ran from the home toward Ferns Park, according to witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 530-661-7800.

“Please report anything that appears out of the ordinary,” police said online.