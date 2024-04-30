Man with sword arrested after stabbings and attacks on police officers

Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
·2 min read

A man with a sword has been arrested following reported stabbings and attacks on police officers in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Hainault at around 7am on Tuesday.

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident in the Thurlow Gardens area.

Police said the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody, the force added.

The Met said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

Emergency services in Hainault, north-east London
Emergency services in Hainault, north-east London (Peter Kingdom/PA)

“People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The force said it was awaiting an update on the condition of those injured in the attacks.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

Witnesses described seeing a helicopter circling the area, with police and ambulances heading towards the scene.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were mobilised to assist police and the London Ambulance Service.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Critical incident’ declared amid reports of Tube station stabbings

    Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.

  • Jail for man called 'a danger to children'

    Police praise the bravery of Aiden Whittingham's victims for coming forward as he is jailed.

  • London travel news LIVE: Police investigation closes Hainault station; Six mile queues on M26

    Hainault station has been shut by police after multiple people, including two police officers, were attacked. The repairs were also causing delays on the M25 in both directions between J5 for Sevenoaks and the Clacket Lane Services. There are also minor delays on the Circle and Northern Lines due to train shortages and cancellations.

  • Trudeau promises to protect local construction jobs — and to hold EV plants to it

    GATINEAU, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do everything he can to protect local jobs, he promised Monday, as he met with a union concerned that foreign workers are taking Canadian jobs at a new electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario. His promise came as the Conservatives pushed him to make the contracts for six major EV projects in Canada public, to show what protections they include for unionized jobs. Trudeau addressed a crowd of 500 construction union leaders from all pr

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist kicks bison, bison hits back

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Toronto man pleads guilty to helping criminal organization tied to murder of Hamilton real estate agent

    When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Fishing trip turns deadly when man pulls gun, shoots fishing buddy, Florida cops say

    A body was recovered from the water, officials say.

  • Arrest made in White Rock, B.C., waterfront homicide case

    Homicide investigators have announced a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing along the White Rock, B.C., promenade last week.Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was fatally stabbed along the waterfront on Tuesday night, in what was the second stabbing in the area in three days.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with the stabbing.IHIT said they arrested the man with the assistance o

  • Teenager who stabbed Alfie Lewis, 15, tells jury he was scared for his life

    The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.

  • Police confirm deaths in crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

    Durham police say an alleged robbery suspect caused a multi-vehicle collision that led to "fatalities" on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday after the person allegedly drove onto the road in the wrong direction.Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss, a spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, said police were called to a robbery in the area of Green Road and Highway 2 in Clarington, Ont. at about 7:50 p.m."The suspect fled in a vehicle which was pursed by police," Bortoloss said."During the pursuit, the sus

  • Penny Boudreau granted more passes from prison 16 years after killing daughter

    A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • 14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old Brother: 'He Had So Much Potential'

    Amir Williams died at the scene in his St. Petersburg, Florida home

  • French actor Gérard Depardieu to face trial over sexual assault allegations

    The assaults were allegedly committed against two people in September 2021 during the shooting of the film “Les Volets Verts”, the Paris prosecutor’s office tells CNN.

  • Survivor of Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, 10, Is 'Surrounded by Love’ in Aftermath of Horror

    Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home

  • Toronto police lay 102 charges in credit fraud investigation

    Toronto police say they have laid 102 charges in a major synthetic identity fraud investigation involving 12 people.Investigators announced the results of Project Déjà Vu at a news conference Monday, after its financial crimes unit began investigating a synthetic-identity credit fraud scheme that reportedly dated back to 2016. The two-year long investigation was dubbed Project Déjà Vu, following a similar synthetic identity fraud investigation in 2014 called Operation Mouse.Det. David Coffey sai