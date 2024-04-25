Man 'took pictures of women on Elizabeth Line and assaulted victim'

Police are searching for this man in connection with an assault on the Elizabeth Line (British Transport Police)

Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with an assault on the Elizabeth Line.

British Transport Police said a couple noticed a man taking pictures of women on board the train just before 10pm on Saturday, March 16.

They confronted the man, who then assaulted the victim, grabbing him by the throat and pushing him back.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 843 of 16 March 2024.