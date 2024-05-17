Man wins nearly $2 million placing $5 side bet at Las Vegas casino

A Connecticut man spent $5 making a side bet that ultimately won him nearly $2 million in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Joseph Nardello made the win through the Millionaire Progressive, which allows customers to place a $5 side bet while playing table games at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Nardello was playing Three Card Poker on May 10 there when he was dealt a spade royal flush, unlocking the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive. From there, Nardello made a $5 side bet, allowing him to win the mega tier and rake in the $1,904,062.

Customers can play the Millionaire Progressive on multiple table games throughout the Venetian and the Palazzo casinos, including Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud, the Venetian said in a news release.

Joseph Nardello, a man who won $$1,904,062 after making a $5 side bet at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 10, 2024.

The progressive was launched in 2018. Since then, 14 people have become millionaires playing the game.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

