Man wins nearly $2 million placing $5 side bet at Las Vegas casino
A Connecticut man spent $5 making a side bet that ultimately won him nearly $2 million in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Joseph Nardello made the win through the Millionaire Progressive, which allows customers to place a $5 side bet while playing table games at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Nardello was playing Three Card Poker on May 10 there when he was dealt a spade royal flush, unlocking the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive. From there, Nardello made a $5 side bet, allowing him to win the mega tier and rake in the $1,904,062.
Customers can play the Millionaire Progressive on multiple table games throughout the Venetian and the Palazzo casinos, including Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud, the Venetian said in a news release.
The progressive was launched in 2018. Since then, 14 people have become millionaires playing the game.
Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man wins nearly $2 million placing $5 side bet at Las Vegas casino