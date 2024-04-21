Manhunt underway for suspect who shot, injured Ada deputy during Boise traffic stop

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An Ada County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Saturday night during a traffic stop on the Boise Bench and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the unidentified deputy stopped a vehicle near the area of Overland Road and North Raymond Street, when a person inside the vehicle shot the deputy “at some point” during the stop, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A nearby citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911 and performed CPR on the deputy, who was then taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy’s condition was not released.

Lauren Montague, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Idaho Statesman by phone that the deputy was alone during the traffic stop.

A Statesman reporter observed dozens of law enforcement vehicles, including from the Boise Police Department, near the intersection of West Overland Road and South Roosevelt Street.

The suspect, who hasn’t been publicly identified, is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police located the suspect’s vehicle and “active searches” are underway.

“We ask residents to lock their doors and call dispatch if they see anything suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

While on the way to assist the injured deputy, another Ada County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a power pole near South Meridian and East Amity roads, according to the release. That deputy was also transported to Saint Al’s and their condition was not released.

Montague declined to say whether anyone else was injured in the crash and said that she’ll update the public once the Sheriff’s Office has more information.