Maple Leafs Square open for playoffs
Excitement is building for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff season. Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports on how fans can celebrate.
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
The NHL on Wednesday announced the times and TV networks for the opening games of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe
"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Biles said of the comments about her marriage
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
All about the controversy and how athletes are responding.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes closed out their 28-year Arizona tenure as winners, getting a goal and an assist from Dylan Guenther in a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Coyotes buzzed early at Mullett Arena and closed strong in their final game before moving to Salt Lake City. Liam O'Brien got the finale started with a goal less than three minutes in and Sean Durzi capped it with a empty-net goal to send Coyotes fans home happy — at least for one last night. Matias
WINNIPEG — Veteran skip Brad Jacobs's time as a free agent didn't last long. Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening. "Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!" Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team. "Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge," Jacobs said in respon
Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.
The so-called free agency period at the start of an Olympic quadrennial is typically the high-water mark for curling team adjustments and player movement. Surprise announcements in recent days and speculation on what's to come has created a Roaring Game version of a mid-quad trade deadline. Teams want to strike before it's too late so they can prepare for the final 18-month push to the Canadian Curling Trials. With some big names on the move and a couple of curling legends calling it quits to bo
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000. The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was name
The NHL team moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be known as Utah, at least initially, until a long-term name is determined. “We’ll start with Utah on the jersey and we’ll figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are,” new owner Ryan Smith told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We’re going to be Utah either way. We have the first part of the name. We don’t have the last.” Smith Entertainment Group, which bought the franchise formerly known as the Coyotes in a deal u
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews came up empty in his bid to become the ninth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a season, but Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov became the fifth player to have a 100-assist season as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Wednesday night. Matthews was denied on all seven first-period shots by 29-year-old rookie goalie Matt Tomkins, then rocketed a shot off the post midway through the second period. Tomkins finished with 34 saves, including 12 on Ma
Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil