Mapperley: Buses diverted after vehicle catches fire

Bus services in Nottinghamshire are suffering "severe delays" after a vehicle fire led to a partial road closure.

Emergency services were called to Spring Lane in Mapperley on Saturday morning after a fire on a bus.

Nottingham City Transport said the 46 and 47 services are diverting in both directions via Colliery Way and Lambley Lane.

Nottinghamshire Police said no injuries were reported.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.