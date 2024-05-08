Marilyn Monroe's Los Angeles Home Could Be Demolished

Update, 5/8/24. Last September, the Los Angeles City Council voted to block plans to demolish the property, and designate Monroe's home a historic and cultural landmark, Reuters reported. Now, the LA Times reported that the owners of the home are suing for the right to demolish it.

Original, 9/7/23: Marilyn Monroe's Los Angeles home in Brentwood, which she moved into in February 1962 and where she was found dead that August, is set to be demolished by its new owners. It was the only house she ever owned in L.A., and as Monroe said in a profile in LIFE Magazine published shortly before her death, "Anybody who likes my house, I'm sure I'll get along with."

New York Post reports that the owner of 12305 Fifth Helena Drive has filed for demolition permits. According to the Post, "The city Department of Building and Safety gave the green light for a 'plan check' on Sept. 5, signaling the initial stages of the demolition process for this iconic, yet tragic, property. However, a formal permit for demolition is yet to be granted."

Anne Cusack - Getty Images

The 2,600 square foot home, which has four bedrooms and three baths, was purchased last month by an anonymous buyer for $8.4 million. Per Robb Report, "While the home’s exterior architecture remains incredibly alike how it appeared in 1962, the interiors have been significantly altered. Most notably, the kitchen and bathrooms have been modernized, and the estate’s formerly detached guest casita has been merged into the main house. Still, numerous original features—casement windows, terracotta tile floors, wood-beamed ceilings—happily hark back to Golden Age times."

A tile near the front door also remains, one of Monroe's additions to the home: A coat of arms that reads Cursum Perficio, Latin for "My Journey Ends Here."

