Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Bill Clinton’s Jeffrey Epstein Ties, Ignores Trump’s

The names of as many as 200 people connected to Jeffrey Epstein could be made public on Tuesday, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) cares about only one of them.

A few weeks ago, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of court documents that identified people associated with the disgraced financier, who died in a New York City jail in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

The list could be released on Tuesday, and some of the names expected to be on it include former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

On Sunday, Greene offered her take on the upcoming release and used the opportunity to attack Clinton, who reportedly flew on Epstein’s jet multiple times, according to Epstein’s former pilot, in a post on X:

“For some us, it’s no surprise at all that Bill Clinton will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. “We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists. “There will be lots of names you’ve never heard of and the IC collected info on them. “Pedophiles belong in jail not on secret government lists.”

Clinton’s friendship with Epstein, who’s death was ruled a suicide, admittedly looks sketchy.

Still, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, called out the controversial congresswoman for going after Clinton, a Democrat, while ignoring Epstein’s longtime association with Trump.

I find it really rich that Republicans are so quick to jump to, “Bill Clinton is on the Jeffrey Epstein list” and even THEN, they still can’t say the next obvious statement - that if Clinton is in it, so is Trump.



If they’re both on it, lock them both up. https://t.co/5WrqNjO1cQ — Jeff Hudson (@ItsJeffHudson) January 1, 2024

You're so obsessed with Bill Clinton being on the list that you're overlooking that Trump, the leader of YOUR party, will be on the same list, you raging hypocritical bigot.



Do you know who won't be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files?



PRESIDENT BIDEN! https://t.co/LUBBZEVKMK — Shelly R Kirchoff (@ShellyRKirchoff) January 1, 2024

For some us, it’s no surprise at all that Donald Trump will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.



We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists.



There will be lots of names you’ve never heard of and the IC collected info on them.



Pedos belong in jail! https://t.co/77I4l8ps2b — Monkey D.eron Luffy (@CallMe_Kratos) January 1, 2024

Look for trump's name in those files too @mtgreenee! Ironic how you failed to mention that, especially since , out of all the names on that list, trump was the only one accused by a 13 year old girl of rape, along with his buddy epstein! But how soon you forgot ,hypocrite! Jmo https://t.co/XAZZYX8R4Lpic.twitter.com/S5doDjbnLp — QueenT (@qveenfrancis) January 1, 2024

guess who is mentioned way more times on Epstein's list and who was best and close friends with Epstein and who has already paid off numerous parents to settle rape allegations of their kids and who is the top current GOP presidential candidate? Donald J tRump!!! pic.twitter.com/lwNweVvcjD — Phoenix Wise Ⓥ of the rock band The Resistance ✊🏽 (@TheGr8Illusion) January 1, 2024

When you read only the headline and not the actual article about Bill Clinton… https://t.co/nAxWqEs6rKpic.twitter.com/I8SK1kphut — Aaron (@roneman90) January 1, 2024

So, she agrees Trump, a long time Epstein-ally, belongs in prison https://t.co/89Ki7ToZZd — Alch3m1st (@Anisha12) January 1, 2024

1. Bill Clinton isn't up for election as President ever again



2. Democrats widely acknowledge Monica Lewinsky was treated poorly https://t.co/pYmwcipHyo — Draconic Intel 🇺🇦🇨🇳🇺🇲🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE (@DraconicIntel) January 1, 2024

#CheetoJesus was one if Epstein's closest allies. You didn't live in New York, so you wouldn't remember "Page Six"...and the mentions of Epstein and #TFG and the "Lolita Express". https://t.co/gl6ShvS8bJ — Wendy Marcinkiewicz (@WendyMarcinkie1) January 1, 2024

