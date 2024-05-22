Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds To Rep. Crockett's 'Bad Built, Butch Body' Comment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) embraced Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) viral “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body” comment in a Monday Instagram post.

“Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” the republican congresswoman, who turns 50 years old next week, said in the caption of a workout video in which “Unstoppable” by Sia can be heard.

Greene’s video was seemingly a response to a comment made by Crockett on Thursday after Greene insulted her eyelashes.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said aloud to Crockett, prompting the House Oversight Committee to go into disarray.

After a back-and-forth involving Greene, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.), Crockett sought clarification on what could be discussed during hearings.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

On Sunday, Crockett sought a trademark for her remark, which has been turned into viral memes online.

The committee has been looking into whether to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

