Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mike Gallagher’s Early Exit From Congress

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on her Republican colleague Mike Gallagher on Saturday, calling his decision to resign from Congress next month “an intentional betrayal.”

“He should be expelled if he refuses to leave immediately in order to allow his district to hold a special election to elect a representative so that their district can have a voice for the remainder of the 118th Congress!,” Greene said about the Wisconsin congressman on X. “Leaving after the deadline is intentional betrayal!”

The rebuke comes just one day after Gallagher, who previously said he would not run for re-election, released a statement announcing that he would resign from Congress on April 19. Gallagher’s decision to leave on that date also means that there will not be a special election to fill his seat. Under Wisconsin state law, seat vacancies that occur after the second Tuesday in April are voted on in the general election in November instead of a special election. That means Gallagher’s seat will remain empty until January.

Gallagher’s announcement marks another blow to the shrinking Republican House majority. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck also announced Friday that he is resigning from Congress next week and not seeing re-election. After Gallagher leaves next month, the Republicans’ majority in the House will just be 217 seats to the Democrats’ 213.

Forbes reported that Gallagher plans to work for defense contractor Palantir after he steps down.

“Four terms serving Northeast Wisconsin in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime and strengthened my conviction that America is the greatest country in the history of the world,” Gallagher said in his Friday statement posted to X.

A spokesperson for Gallagher did not immediately respond to a request for comment about MTG’s tweet.

