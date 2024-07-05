Mark Hamill Delivers Supreme Trump Troll With Some Scathing Holiday 'News'

Screen icon Mark Hamill torched the Supreme Court and Donald Trump with some mock “breaking news” for Independence Day.

“After vastly expanding Presidential power, Supreme Court now considers moving #IndependenceDay to January 6th,” the “Star Wars” actor wrote on X, referring to the date of the attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by Trump supporters trying to block the certification of the 2020 election.

The court earlier this week ruled in favor of Trump in the Jan. 6 case by granting presidents broad immunity for official acts while in office, a decision critics such as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called “a death-squad ruling.”

Hamill’s tweet included an image of an upside-down U.S. flag, a distress call that was widely used by Trump supporters after the 2020 election and was flown at Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s house in early 2021.

Alito’s wife, Martha-Ann Alito, said she put up the flag as part of a dispute with neighbors who has posted anti-Trump signs.

Hamill tweeted: