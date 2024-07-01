What Mark Robinson, candidate for NC governor, has said about abortion

The Republican candidate to be North Carolina’s next governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, has been vocal in his opposition to abortion.

If Republicans keep a majority in the General Assembly and Robinson wins the governor’s race, he could sign a new abortion law — if the legislature sends him one.

The campaign of his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, used Robinson’s comments about abortion in an attack ad. Stein supports the since-overturned Roe v. Wade decision and does not want more restrictions on abortion.

Here’s what Robinson has said about what he believes and what he wants the law to be.

‘Keep your skirt down:’ Robinson on Facebook

Robinson posted frequently on Facebook in the years leading up to his 2020 election to lieutenant governor. In a February 2019 selfie video, Robinson talks about abortion on demand.

“It kills me, somebody’s always talking about babies that are dying, and mothers that are in trouble,” Robinson said. “Everybody knows that abortion in this country is not about protecting the lives of mothers. It is about convenience. It is about abortion on demand. That is exactly what it’s about.

“It’s about killing the child because you weren’t responsible enough to keep your skirt down or your pants up — and not get pregnant by your own choice, because you felt like getting your groove thing on. And now instead of taking care of that child, you want to kill that child so your life can go on, being on easy street and you can keep running to the club every Friday night,” Robinson said.

‘Hardest decision:’ Robinson and his wife chose abortion

Robinson also revealed through Facebook comments before he was elected that he once paid for an abortion for his now-wife, Yolanda Hill. After the news came out, he released a video in 2022 talking about the decision they made in 1989.

Robinson said that it was a year before they were married or had children.

“It was the hardest decision we have ever made,” Robinson said in the video, accompanied by Hill.

“Sadly, we made the wrong one. This decision has been with us ever since. It’s because of this experience and our spiritual journey, that we are so adamantly pro-life.”

‘I’d love to pass a law:’ Robinson talks to a Republican House member

Robinson was a guest on Iredell County Republican Rep. Jeff McNeely’s radio show in February 2023. McNeely referenced Robinson’s wife having an abortion, and how Robinson has asked for God’s forgiveness. The conversation was held before North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban, with exceptions, became law.

“If I had all the power right now, let’s say I was the governor, I had a willing legislature, we could pass a bill that says you can’t have an abortion in North Carolina for any reason,” Robinson said. “Would that stop abortions? No, sir. People would get in their cars, they’d go to Georgia, they’d go to South Carolina, and they’d go to Virginia, they’d go wherever they could. They’d order pills online and have abortions. You know, passing a law is one thing, and certainly I’d love to pass a law that restricts abortion.”

Specifically, he said, he’d love to see “a heartbeat” bill proposed in the legislature.

That’s a ban at about five or six weeks gestation, when cardiac activity is first detected.

Robinson went on to say that the legislature should also shore up child care centers in the state and health care in the state for pregnant mothers as well as after children are born. He said he also wants to change hearts and minds so that abortion clinics shut down regardless of any law.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson bows his head during the opening prayer at a Moms for Liberty rally outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

‘Standing up for life:’ Robinson at March for Life rally





At the North Carolina March for Life in January 2023, Robinson was the keynote speaker at the event on Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh, outside the legislature.

He talked about growing up in poverty and being the ninth of 10 children:.

“Because my mother chose life, we know that in this nation, this nation that is based on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, that abortion is not compatible with this nation. The same way slavery was not compatible with this nation. We speak of life and liberty, how can you have life and liberty if you end life in the womb, and do not give people their freedom after they’re born? This nation is built on those ideals. And so we have to stand up for life,” Robinson told the crowd on a cold Saturday.

Robinson went on to say that “standing up for life” also means “that we stand up for life at conception, we stand up for life at graduation, and we stand up for life at maturation.” He talked about a child’s needs for education, housing and health care.

Robinson also talked about standing up to the “scourge of abortion,” and said that if a law was passed in North Carolina, people could still go to other states for an abortion. The speech was several months before North Carolina lawmakers passed Senate Bill 20, the abortion restrictions bill.

“I believe that North Carolina can be a leader in the charge to stand up for life, and to ensure people don’t go to the abortion clinics, not because there’s a law, but simply because they don’t want to — because North Carolina is a place that makes life worth living, a life worth giving,” he said.

Robinson campaign statement on abortion policy

Robinson’s campaign spokesperson Mike Lonergan has told The N&O and other media outlets that Robinson’s policy position on abortion is a “heartbeat” ban with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. He has not provided specifics on what point in a pregnancy he would want the exceptions to end.