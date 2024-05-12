Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham and Late Mom Alma with Sweet Family Snaps on Mother's Day

The actor posted a sweet Mother's Day message alongside several family photos on Instagram on May 12

Mark Wahlberg/instagram Mark Wahlberg celebrates his wife and mother on Mother's Day 2024.

Mark Wahlberg is taking Mother's Day to celebrate two special moms.

On Sunday, May 12, the actor, 52, shared a sweet post that celebrated his wife Rhea Durham, 45, and his late mother, Alma Wahlberg, who died in 2021 at age 78.

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY🥰😘❤️🥳MISS YOU MOM💔LOVE YOU BABE❤️❤️❤️❤️ @byrheawahlberg ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Wahlberg wrote in his caption alongside the carousel of images.

The post included photos of Mark with his late mom, his wife and the couple's two sons, Brendan, 15, and Michael, 18, and daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14.

In the first shot, the family posed together in a photo that appeared to have been taken at Alma's 75th birthday celebrations. A second shot showed them all together, smiling at they sat on a couch.

Mark's final photo showed his wife surrounded by their four children outside as they appeared to be enjoying a day together in the sun.

In April, Durham proudly took to her Instagram to share a photo of her with her husband and their son's together on vacation. In the picture, Durham is wearing a floral dress while the boys sport T-shirts and hats.

She also has one one arm around Wahlberg and the other around Brendan. "🏝️🙏🏼 My boys 🧢🦜🌺," Durham captioned the post.

"🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌," Wahlberg added in the comments.

A month before the couple also celebrated their son Michael's 18th birthday.

For the occasion, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his oldest son, along with an adorable throwback photo of Michael as a baby.

“Happy 18 th b day [sic] buddy🥳❤️ can’t believe how fast you’ve grown up❤️,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption. “So proud of the young man you are🙏," he added.





