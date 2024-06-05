Martin Lawrence Reassures Fans Concerned About His Health After Viral Video

Martin Lawrence wants the public to know he’s “healthy as hell,” after some recent public appearances worried fans.

The 59-year-old actor addressed speculation about his well-being during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the HOT 97 radio show, “Ebro in the Morning.” He was joined by Will Smith to promote their new movie in the “Bad Boys” franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die.”

When host Ebro Darden asked Lawrence if there was anything he wanted to publicly share about his health,the actor responded, “I’m fine, I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, I’m glad to be waking up everyday.”

“I’m all good, I’m all good, no need for people to be concerned,” he said.

Lawrence brought the subject back up just before the interview concluded, saying he’s “healthy as hell.”

“Stop the rumors,” he added.

Fans took to social media last week to question Lawrence’s health after he and Smith were filmed atop a double-decker bus at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” last week.

Videocaptured from the event seems to show Smith leading his co-star by the hand as they walk together to greet fans.

People had also speculated about Lawrence’s health in the comments section of a clip posted on YouTube from his sit-down interview promoting the movie with ExtraTV last month.

A clip from a sit-down interview Lawrence gave to ExtraTV promoting the movie last month also concerned fans, who speculated that he was speaking more slowly than usual.

In January, the cast of Lawrence’s 1990s sitcom, “Martin,” reunited to present an award at the Emmys. Worried fans took to social media to express concern that Lawrence seemed to slur while introducing the award.

Lawrence’s health made headlines 25 years ago when, in 1999, he was hospitalized and went into a coma after suffering an apparent heat stroke.

The longtime comedian and actor is set to launch a new comedy tour in July. While promoting the tour on Instagram in May, Lawrence said that the future shows will bring “brand new jokes and some wild surprises.”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hits theaters on Friday.

