Martin Mull Dies: ‘Clue’ & ‘Roseanne’ Star Was 80

Martin Mull, who played Colonel Mustard in Clue and Roseanne’s boss Leon Carp in the ABC comedy, has died at the age of 80.

The news was revealed by his daughter Maggie Mull, an exec producer on Family Guy.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously,” she wrote.

Mull broke into acting with his role in Norman Lear’s Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoff Fernwood 2 Night after being a country songwriter and musical comedian.

He had roles in Taxi and The Golden Girls before starring in Roseanne. Other TV credits include Arrested Development and Fox sitcoms Dads and The Cool Kids. He was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor for his turn in HBO comedy Veep.

In film, in addition to starring alongside Tim Curry in 1985’s Clue, he starred in Paramount’s 1980 film Serial as well as roles in Mr. Mom and Mrs. Doubtfire.

His last role was in Apple’s The Afterparty.

