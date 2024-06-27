Martin Short Has Perfect Answer To Trump's Latest 'Unhinged' Accusation

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Martin Short on Wednesday took aim at the latest accusation by Donald Trump and his allies, who claim President Joe Biden will be “jacked up” on drugs to enhance his performance at Thursday night’s debate

Short was ready with a response.

“Speaking of unhinged, tomorrow is the first presidential debate and the big controversy is which drugs may be used tomorrow night,” he said. “And I just want to state for the record that I have no idea what drugs I will take when I watch the debate but they will be potent and they will be plentiful.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: