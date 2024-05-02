The Masked Singer Reveals Group B Winner After Double Elimination — See Who’s Under Every Season 11 Mask

Another contestant earned a spot in the quarterfinals on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, which pit the final members of Group B against one another in a winner-takes-all musical melee.

Gumball, Seal and the Beets returned for “Soundtrack of My Life Night,” performing songs that hold a special place in their hearts. The Beets got things started with a beautiful duet of Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time” (which was secretly a huge clue!), followed by Seal’s less on-the-nose performance of Run-D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky.” Gumball was the last to perform, delivering a killer rendition of Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son.”

Unsurprisingly, Seal was the first to be voted out by the audience, revealing himself to be… exactly who we thought he was the second he started talking last week. Some voices are just instantly recognizable, and ’80s teen icon Corey Feldman‘s is definitely one of them.

Following a fierce battle royale set to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” the iconic theme song of 1987’s Dirty Dancing, Gumball was declared the winner of Group B, sending him through to the quarterfinals. This also resulted in the Beets’ double unmasking as American Idol duo Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. (Another TVLine prediction!)

Did you predict the famous faces behind Seal and the Beets? And who’s your best guess for the celebrity bringing Gumball to life? Read on for an alphabetized breakdown of every contestant we’ve met so far, including our best predictions. Drop a comment with your own theories while you’re down there.

AFGHAN HOUND (Savannah Chrisley!)

EPISODE 2 CLUES: She comes from a family full of characters, including her parents and two siblings. They were a huge hit on TV together, until they recently separated. She’s learning to laugh through her pain, and while she knows she’s a bad singer, she’s just here to have a good time. Her visual clues included a house key and a shark-tooth necklace.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Fortunately, there was no need for us to waste any brain cells trying to guess who was under this costume. The end of Episode 2 revealed her to be… Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best.

BEETS (Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard)

EPISODE 2 CLUES: These two consider “home” to be wherever they are together. They once had “40 million eyes” on them, and the world seemed determined to pit them against each other. These co-stars say they work well together because of one Beet’s brain and the other Beet’s heart. “All we need now is to find the nerve to turn up together,” they said. “It’ll be like going back to our roots.”

EPISODE 8 CLUES: When they first performed as a duo, one was considered a “total ladies’ man,” while the other was “the tough guy.” But rather than letting their differences divide them, they teamed up and toured the country. They even made their audience “weak in the knees” on Broadway! Additional visual clues included a plane ticket, a nationwide menu and a castle… made of bread?

EPISODE 9 CLUES: Both of the Beets are fathers, and one of them has a child old enough to get their driver’s license. Visual clues included Banana Split (aka Katharine McPhee and David Foster), a thumbs-up clock set to 1:42, and the figurine of a knight in shining armor. “It’s aways good seeing you,” one of the Beets told Nick Cannon. “We should grab a drink together again sometime soon.”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We were originally considering comedy duos for this one, which led us to Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. But we’re now leaning towards American Idol‘s own Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. We’re even more sure after their clue about Broadway in Episode 8; Ruben and Clay had a holiday residency at New York’s Imperial Theatre in 2018.

BOOK (Kevin Hart!)

EPISODE 1 CLUES: This jokester claims to have an expansive vocabulary, dropping words like “abhorrent” in his package. He grew up with a troublemaking older brother, and now he makes “over 4 billion in the box office.” Additional visual clues included a book titled Animals 101, an “open mic night” sign and a detective badge.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: As we said earlier, those tone-deaf screams could only belong to one celebrity. We knew from the first “note” that it was Kevin Hart in that costume, as did the judges, but the comedian robbed them of their big moment by ripping off his own helmet in an adorable little rage.

CLEOCATRA (Jenifer Lewis!)

EPISODE 2 CLUES: Cleocatra was “living life in technicolor,” but she was always worried that the empire she built could all crumble. She says her days were split between “gorgeous rainbows” and “horrendous black and white.” She’s been called a “national treasure,” yet she felt wicked. Getting the diagnosis she “never wanted” and reaching out for help gave her the confidence to use her powers for good. Additional visual clues included a “vacay!” tag and a Bel-Air sign. She also worked her magic on an Emmy Award-winning show.

EPISODE 8 CLUES: Her mother worked as a maid, which is where Cleocatra got her work ethic, eventually becoming the “hardest hustler in Tinseltown.” She’s worked with Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg, and says that Michelle Obama (and her mother!) look to her for advice. Additional visual clues included a rattlesnake and a “five” domino. And get this — Diana Ross and the Supremes “aren’t just on my playlist,” Cleocatra says. “They’re part of my career!”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: If you think you think this cat is anyone other than Jenifer Lewis, you’re kitten yourself. The Emmy Award-winning show? Black-ish. “Rainbow” was even the name of Lewis’ daughter-in-law on the show. And if the clues aren’t enough for you, just listen to her performance again. That voice is unmistakable. Just as we suspected, the costume came off in Episode 8, revealing Cleocatra to be Lewis.

CLOCK

EPISODE 3 CLUES: This “timeless” artist was once belle of the ball, making the whole world dance from dusk ’til dawn. She felt frozen in time as trends began to change, but she ended up reinventing herself and achieving another round of success. She even performed for the president! Additional visual clues included a disco ball, a golden globe and a baby. Oh, and according to the Clock, “I actually have a date in my name.”

EPISODE 4 CLUES: Don’t worry about Clock’s longevity in this business, she says she’s always being “renewed.” And while her marriages may not have worked out, they left her with the greatest gifts she could ask for — her two beautiful children. Additional visual clues included a motor and a map highlighting the Mississippi River Trail. When Love Boat cast member Jill Whelan revealed a cruise ship as one last clue, Clock said, “Love and boat are two things that combine to make a hit, something I know firsthand.”

EPISODE 5 CLUES: “In my line of work, we love a curtain call!” said Clock, who apparently won a prestigious award against the likes of Aretha Franklin and Natalie Cole. The catch? She stayed home and gave up giving an acceptance speech to her mop! Additional visual clues include a t-shirt with a candy hear that says “sweet,” as well as an alarm clock. Even more puzzling, she told Nick Cannon, “This isn’t the first time you’ve roasted me.” (Or was it “hosted”? It’s so hard to hear with those masks on!)

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: It took us until Clock’s third appearance, but we finally figured her out — she’s Thelma Houston! First of all, she won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1978, beating both Natalie Cole and Aretha Franklin. She also performed at the Golden Globes in 1975, and according to a blurb on the Project Angel Food website, she has performed for presidents.

GOLDFISH

EPISODE 6 CLUES: Goldfish always thought she’d marry young, like her mom, but dating in Hollywood has proven difficult. “Imagine trying to move on when you literally see your exes everywhere,” she says, “even having your run-ins turned into TikToks!” Additional visual clues included a snow globe, police sirens and a vampire bat. As a final clue, “Goldfish famously put her heart, soul and tears into her work.”

EPISODE 7 CLUES: Goldfish recalled a painful time when she lost her biggest supporter the night before she was set to perform her dream role. She also once worked with Ken Jeong. Additional visual clues included a map of an island and a wizard’s hat.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: If Goldfish turns out to be anyone other than Vanessa Hudgens, we’ll be shocked. Not only is her voice instantly recognizable, but some of those clues are dead-on, especially her string of high-profile exes. (Zac Efron and Austin Butler, anyone?) Plus, the vampire bat in Episode 6 was totally a reference to her role in 2015’s Freaks of Nature. The most obvious clue is about loss; Hudgens famously lost her father shortly before having to take the stage as Rizzo in Fox’s Grease: Live.

GUMBALL

EPISODE 2 CLUES: Like the Tin Man, Gumball was “a little rusty” when we first met him. He did whatever he could to entertain people, including beatboxing on the street, and he was once boo’d off the stage at a competition… for winning! Additional visual clues included a map of the American South, a spooky spider and a heart clock. About that last one — as Gumball says, “Tin Man always had the heart of a superhero, and I actually might too.”

EPISODE 8 CLUES: Gumball shared a tragic tale about his wife, who has a disease that will impact her later in life. He also alluded to having co-starred with Channing Tatum in a major project. Additional visual clues included angel wings and a halo, the moon, the globe as a bowling ball, and a prom king sash.

EPISODE 9 CLUES: Gumball has always felt like he’s pretending to be something he’s not, including as an actor, having no formal training or education. Additional visual clues included a football and a yellow car with an “X” on the hood. “One of the funniest jobs that I have ever been a part of, you have been involved as well,” he told Ken Jeong.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Let’s see, a southern gentleman with golden pipes and the heart of a superhero? Our mind initially straight to Zachary Levi, but after hearing Gumball’s story about his wife in Episode 8, we now know that he’s Friday Night Lights/Ginny & Georgia/Hart of Dixie star Scott Porter. He has been vocal about his wife’s Huntington’s Disease.

KOALA (DeMarcus Ware!)

EPISODE 6 CLUES: This possible Colorado native “wasn’t superstar material” when he first started out, “but now you can’t shut me up, he says. He’s also apparently “on a short list with some of the greatest of all time.” Additional visual clues included a Texas longhorn skull with a little red cowboy hat on it, a yellow rose, a boat captain’s hat and a wrestling championship belt.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Koala was eliminated shortly after being introduced, so we never even got a chance to guess his identity — football great DeMarcus Ware!

LIZARD (Sisqó!)

EPISODE 3 CLUES: This self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” says he deserved the bad-boy reputation he earned in his career. Everything changed, though, when the love of his life threatened to walk out on him. Her pregnancy inspired him to change his ways, and now The Masked Singer is his family’s favorite show to watch. “Despite some of my better-known hits, I see people for who they are on the inside,” Lizard says, adding, “I’ve had a No. 1 billboard, and I’m not talking about Times Square. Additional visual clues included a crab on an ice cream cone and a heart-shaped lollipop.

EPISODE 4 CLUES: The Lizard loved drawing cartoons growing up, and he was even offered a job at an unnamed animation studio. (He did say, “the Mouse was chasing the Lizard pretty hard,” so do with that what you will.) Much to his father’s dismay, Lizard decided to become a performer instead. Additional visual clues included cowboy boots and a doll of the Lizard in a collectible box. He sang the Scooby-Doo theme song because a dog once helped him reach a bigger audience.

EPISODE 5 CLUES: Lizard saw the inside of a jail cell when he was much younger, largely because of the rough crowd he ran with. Additional visual clues included a dragon, a picture of Justin Timberlake and a very low thermometer. He then revealed to Rita Ora they “both have won the same out-of-this world award.”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We took a shot in the dark with Sisqó after Episode 3, but now we’re actually pretty positive. Or should we say… paw-sitive? Not only did his song “Incomplete” reach the top of the Billboard Charts, but the dog that helped him reach a bigger audience was indeed the character he voiced in 2002’s Snow Dogs. Our suspicions were proven correct when he was unmasked in Episode 5. Now let’s see that thong, Lizard!

LOVEBIRD (Colton Underwood!)

EPISODE 1 CLUES: A self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” the Lovebird’s entire life is guided by love, either by the desire for it or the fear of losing it. “Love makes you do wild things,” as he says. Additional visual clues included a wedding cake with no bride, a watch with a No. 1 on it, an award for “most lovable” and a pair of golden cleats. His big clue was a TV set that says “leading man” on it. As the mystery contestant explains, “I may make for a great lovebird, but I’m even better as a leading man.”

EPISODE 6 CLUES: “The world got to know me as someone I wasn’t, but I was celebrated, so I ran with it,” the Lovebird reveals. Since using the truth to set himself free, Lovebird has been using his voice for good, “helping people from courthouses to White Houses.” Additional visual clues included a camera that said “24/7” on it, a checkered racing flag and some golden popcorn. Winning the Golden Mask wouldn’t be the first time that Lovebird made reality TV history.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We knew right away that a former Bachelor was ruffling those feathers, and while we initially guessed Sean Lowe, the clues about the Lovebird hiding his true self redirected our attention to Colton Underwood, who made reality TV history as the first Bachelor star to later come out as gay. Lo and behold, Underwood came out all over again when Lovebird was unmasked during “Transformers Night.”

POODLE MOTH

EPISODE 3 CLUES: Poodle Moth has been “drawn to the flame” her whole life, but she always felt that the bright lights weren’t meant for her. She didn’t think she was pretty, funny or talented enough to make it, so she took a step back and helped other people achieve their dreams. She felt like a big shot when she performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Additional visual clues included a cowboy hat, paper lanterns and a book with an American flag on the cover.

EPISODE 4 CLUES: Poor Poodle Moth. Her father left when she was very young, and all of the letters she sent him were returned unopened. She eventually had to write herself a letter: “You are enough.” And now she uses her talent to help kids who may not think they’re enough. Additional visual clues included comedy/tragedy masks, cats on envelopes and stamps, fireflies in a jar and a lighthouse. Then came the big clue: “I have a very special connection to Gilmore Girls that hits very close to home.”

EPISODE 5 CLUES: Growing up in her childhood home was difficult, so she turned to music, which has always been her therapy. An additional visual clue was a house with a “3” outside of it. She revealed to Robin Thicke that she once worked with his dad, an experience she considers one of the biggest moments of her career and life.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We were stumped after meeting Poodle Moth in Episode 3, but it all clicked during her follow-up appearance just a week later. Friends, it’s Chrissy Metz. She has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Lastly, her “connection” to Gilmore Girls is that Milo Ventimiglia (aka Jess Mariano) played her dad on This Is Us.

SEAL (Corey Feldman!)

EPISODE 8 CLUES: Seal was “mistakenly perceived” as a wild child growing up in Hollywood. You may remember him “from your radios, screens or posters tacked up on your walls.” He was in one of the most famous groups in the world, and his confidence comes from having a boss like Steven Spielberg. Additional visual clues included a treasure chest and vampire teeth.

EPISODE 9 CLUES: “I’ve had to navigate the chilly waters of Hollywood since I was a child,” the Seal teased, adding that he’s been tagged with the “bad boy badge since Day 1.” Additional visual clues included a pirate ship with a heart on the sail, a zombie poster and a calendar with “Friday” circled. “It’s always fun hosting you for a change, because you’ve hosted me so many times, especially when it’s at my place,” the Seal told Jenny McCarthy.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: If you couldn’t tell that Seal is Corey Feldman based on that unique speaking voice alone, we encourage you to go back and watch The Goonies or The Lost Boys, two iconic films referenced in his initial clue package. Come on, where was the challenge with this one?

SIR LION (Billy Bush!)

EPISODE 4 CLUES: Like the king of the jungle, Sir Lion comes from a “well-known pride” (aka a famous family), adding that he has rubbed elbows with many a Tom, including Cruise and Hanks. Yes he has fallen, but he always lands on his feet. Additional visual clues included an old radio, a boat anchor, a picture of Jerry Seinfeld and a picture of Rockefeller Plaza. His final clue was that he wasn’t in The Flintstones, but he did co-star on a different TV show with Betty Rubble.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We didn’t even have time to guess who might be lurking in this costume, because Sir Lion was unmasked at the end of his first episode, revealing himself to be… Billy Bush!

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS (Joe Bastianich!)

EPISODE 3 CLUES: This heavily-accented “Italian” character started out on Wall Street before pursuing success in a new industry. And as he tells the judges, “I spend a good portion of my time on a hit show.” Additional visual clues included a chef’s hat, a red sports car, and a set of salt and pepper shakers.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Our money was on Bobby Flay, so we were shocked when Joe Bastianich was unmasked at the end of his first episode. (Mostly because *psst* we didn’t know who he was.)

STARFISH (Kate Flannery!)

EPISODE 1 CLUES: This big personality started out “serving steaks to the stars,” rubbing elbows with the likes of Steve Martin and Whitney Houston. She advises young entertainers to work hard… or “find a rich sugar mama like me to mooch off of!” Additional visual clues included a four-leaf clover, a bottle of PA’s sunscreen and a doll. Her first “big” clue revealed that the Starfish’s content was streamed 50 billion minutes in a single year.

EPISODE 6 CLUES: A fan of Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and Green Day, Starfish says she has toured the nation in a band. “A true teammate, Starfish has earned awards as part of a talented group.” Additional visual clues included a fishbowl with a “Teacher’s Lounge” sticker on it, a “Live” sign and a merch table.

EPISODE 7 CLUES: “After my two best gal pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own,” Starfish says, adding that her big break came when she replaced someone else who got fired. The last time Starfish saw Jenny McCarthy, she offered Jenny tickets to her show. Additional visual clues included a telescope, a stuffed rabbit and a front-desk bell.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Friends, it simply must be Kate Flannery. For starters, here’s an interview she gave about waiting on Martin and Houston before making it as an actress. As for the 50 billion streaming minutes, she’s referring to The Office, which remains one of TV’s most-streamed shows. Starfish was finally unmasked on April 17, revealing herself to be Flannery.

UGLY SWEATER (Charlie Wilson!)

EPISODE 1 CLUES: In his younger days, the Ugly Sweater was “the epitome of style,” but he lost his focus and “went from living in penthouses to sleeping on park benches.” Additional visual clues included a rabbit in a hat, an alarm clock (set at 2:40?), a blue record and a speeding train. For his big clue, the word “featuring” on a swear, this mystery man said, “ugly sweaters are always in style. That must be why the biggest stars want to work with me.”

EPISODE 6 CLUES: Ugly Sweater knew his wife was perfect for him, because she didn’t even know who he was when he was on top of the charts. He also says he spends his time wisely, having earned a Lifetime Achievement Award. An airplane was an additional visual clue.

EPISODE 7 CLUES: Ugly Sweater has been “up-cycled and recycled more times than I can count,” inspiring everyone from Snoop Dogg to Nirvana along the way. He even worked with the legendary Tupac. He also once gave Nick Cannon dating advice, which he obviously took as a fellow bad boy. Additional visual clues included praying hand emojis, a 24K gold bar and a crying emoji.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We think the judges might actually be onto something (shocking, we know!) with R&B legend Charlie Wilson, who has spoken candidly about the extreme highs and lows of his career. This article’s title, “Charlie Wilson: From Homelessness To The Hollywood Bowl,” pretty much says it all. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 BET Awards. Ugly Sweater was finally unmasked on April 17, revealing himself to be Wilson.

