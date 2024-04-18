“The Masked Singer” Ousts 1 Contestant After Being Deemed 'Perfection' on Queen Night

Goldfish, Starfish and Ugly Sweater competed to be named the Group A champion on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the Fox singing competition

Michael Becker / FOX Ugly Sweater, Goldfish and Starfish on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Some killer queens and kings took the stage on The Masked Singer’s Queen Night, but only one could reign supreme and represent Group A in the quarterfinals.

Goldfish, Starfish and Ugly Sweater started off Wednesday, April 13’s episode with a group performance of “We Are the Champions” before continuing to honor Queen with their individual selections.

Ugly Sweater didn’t want to be the one to bite the dust and go home. “They say what’s old is new again, and I say, ‘No!’” Ugly Sweater said in his clue package. “I’ve been upcycled and recycled more times than I can count.”

The cozy garment referenced Snoop Dogg and Tupac and showed a 24K gold bar as well as a crying emoji.

Ugly Sweater covered “I Want to Break Free.”

“We are in awe of perfection,” judge Ken Jeong said.

Michael Becker / FOX Ugly Sweater performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

After each performance, the contestants revealed more information about themselves by sharing their connection to one of the panelists or host Nick Cannon. Ugly Sweater had a link to Cannon, 43. “I never forget giving you dating advice and honestly, you didn’t forget either,” Ugly Sweater said.

The panelists, rounded out by Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke, thought Ugly Sweater might be Aaron Neville, Smokey Robinson or Charlie Wilson.

Starfish arrived on stage next and felt a bit under pressure.

“After my two best gal pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own,” Starfish said in her clue package. “And then I get this call to step in on something else to replace someone who got fired. That first day on the job I felt like my every move was being scrutinized.”

The package also showed a stuffed rabbit, a telescope and a call bell.

Michael Becker / FOX Starfish performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Starfish sang Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” and then a magician came out with a deck of cards. He pulled a card for McCarthy, 51.

“Last time we hung out, I offered you tickets to my show,” Starfish said to McCarthy. “You can consider this one on the house, too.”

Kate Flannery, Kate McKinnon and Amy Schumer arose as possibilities for Starfish.

Goldfish jumped in the ocean next.

“I’ve learned that life comes in waves,” Goldfish said in her clue package that also featured an island, a witch hat and a rose. “I’d just gotten a dream role, but the night before my debut, I received the worst news I could have ever imagined: I lost my No. 1 supporter. Nothing could have prepared me for that. I felt like I couldn’t move, but then I remembered there was no one in the world that enjoyed watching me perform more.”

Michael Becker / FOX Goldfish performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

As a result, Goldfish went on with the performance. “It was heartbreaking but so beautiful to honor of them,” Goldfish said.

Goldfish tackled “The Show Must Go On” before revealing a connection to Jeong.

“You’re ridiculous and you have so much heart and I love it so much,” Goldfish said. “You obviously haven’t changed from the last time we worked together.”

The judges suggested Goldfish might be Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez or Vanessa Hudgens.

Once each individual performance wrapped, Cannon asked the studio audience and panel to vote for their favorite contestant of the night. The performer with the fewest number of votes would unmask immediately and the other two would face off in the Battle Royale to be named Group A champion.

Cannon announced Ugly Sweater would be the first to unmask and when he did, Thicke’s guess of The Gap Band co-founder Wilson, 71, appeared.

“We’ve been waiting on that one,” Cannon said of Wilson’s unmasking.

Michael Becker / FOX; Steve Granitz/WireImage Charlie Wilson as Ugly Sweater on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

That meant Goldfish and Starfish would compete in the Battle Royale. Each fish put their spin on “Another One Bites the Dust.”

The judges decided that Goldfish edged out Starfish and would move on to compete in the quarterfinals. As a result, Starfish unmasked and when she did, Jeong’s guess of The Office star Flannery, 59, popped out.

Michael Becker / FOX; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF Kate Flannery as Starfish

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

