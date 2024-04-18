‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Ugly Sweater and Starfish: Here Are the Celebrities Under the Costumes

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 11, Episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” “Queen Night,” which aired April 10 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” dropped a bomb on us: Singer/songwriter Charlie Wilson, who has enjoyed a tremendous career as a solo artist in addition to his time as lead vocalist for the Gap Band, was one of two celebrities revealed on Wednesday night’s edition of “The Masked Singer.” Also unmasked: “The Office” star Kate Flannery (who played the frequently inebriated Meredith).

More from Variety

Wilson was unveiled during the show’s Group A finals as Ugly Sweater, while Flannery was Starfish.

For the Ugly Sweater, Robin Thicke got it right with Charlie Wilson. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg named Aaron Neville. Rita Ora guessed Smokey Robinson. Ken Jeong went with Al Green.

And then, for Starfish, Jeong figured out it was Kate Flannery. Ora picked Amy Schumer, McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Lisa Kudrow and Thicke went with Kate McKinnon.

Ugly Sweater was first to be revealed, as Wilson. Then, in a battle royale, Starfish and Goldfish of fishy proportions, the two battled it out to win Group A and move on to the semi-finals. The duo sang their own versions of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” which Goldfish emerging victorious and Starfish emerging as Kate Flannery.

Indeed, it was “Queen Night,” and the contestants opened by singing “We Are the Champions” by the supergroup.

Kate Flannery as Starfish and Charlie Wilson as Ugly Sweater join DeMarcus Ware (Koala), Colton Underwood (Love Bird), Sisqó (Lizard), Billy Bush (Sir Lion), Joe Bastianich (Spaghetti & Meatballs), Savannah Chrisley (Afghan Hound) and Kevin Hart (Book) as the celebrities unmasked on “The Masked Singer” this season.

Story continues

Back for Season 11 are host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, while Rita Ora has joined the desk to fill in for Nicole Scherzinger, who was in London to star on the West End’s “Sunset Boulevard.”

“The Masked Singer” Season 11 features themed episodes including “The Wizard of Oz,” in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film; “Transformers” (marking the brand’s 40th anniversary) and music tributes including “Billy Joel Night” and “Queen Night.” Additional themes include “Girl Groups,” “Soundtrack of My Life,” “TV Theme Night” and “Shower Anthems.”

With sixteen total celebrity singers, including three “wildcards,” Season 11 features new costumes including “Gumball,” “Lizard,” “Ugly Sweater,” “Goldfish,” “Starfish,” “Book,” “Gumball,” “Miss Cleocatra,” “Afghan Hound,” “Beets,” “Poodle Moth,” “Clock,” “Spaghetti & Meatballs,” “Lizard,” “Koala” and “Sir Lion.” According to the show, the Season 11 contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

This means Group A winner Goldfish will join Group C’s Poodle Moth and Clock later this season for the quarter finals. (Next up: Group B faces off.)

Here were the Group A finals performances on Wednesday’s Episode 7, “Queen Night”:

Goldfish, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Goldfish

Song: “The Show Must Go On,” by Queen

Panel guesses: Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens

Clue: Delivered by Galileo, who reveals she’s connected to Ken. “Well, Ken, you’re ridiculous and you have so much heart, and I love it so much. You obviously haven’t changed since the last time we worked together.”

Package voiceover: “I’m so excited that I’m in the Group A finals! I really tried to appreciate every moment. Because I’ve learned that life comes in waves. I had just gotten a dream role. But the night before my debut, I received the worst news I could have ever imagined. I lost my No. 1 supporter. Nothing could have prepared me for that. I felt like I couldn’t move. But then I remembered, there was no one in the world that enjoyed watching me perform more. So, I reached down inside and found the courage to take that stage. And I performed for the one seat that wasn’t filled. It was heartbreaking, but so beautiful to honor them. It was one of those ‘the show must go on’ moments. And I had the resilience and strength to push through because of everything they had taught me. And this song is for them.”

Previous songs: “Vampire,” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Baby Come Back,” by Player

Previous panel guesses: Lea Michele, Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sarah Hyland, Kristen Stewart, Nina Dobrev

Starfish, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Starfish

Song: “Under Pressure,” by Queen and David Bowie

Panel guesses: Kate McKinnon, Amy Schumer, Kate Flannery

Clue: Magician reveals, she’s connected to Jenny. “Jenny, last time we hung out, I offered you tickets to my show. You can consider this one on the house too.”

Package voiceover: “This Starfish put up quite a fight last time. And I’m just going to keep on fighting right through this Group A final. That’s what Freddie would do. He knew how to perform under pressure. Literally. After my two best gal pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own. And then I get this call to step in on something else, to replace someone who got fired. That first day on the job, I felt my every move was being scrutinized. But this was my chance. Nothing was going to stop me. I put my spin on it and it worked. Looking back, I’m glad I was able to perform under pressure. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do tonight. It would be another dream come true if I could make it to the quarter finals. And this Queen is coming for her crown.”

Previous songs: “Material Girl,” by Madonna; “21 Guns,” by Green Day

Previous panel guesses: Catherine O’Hara, Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph

Ugly Sweater, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Ugly Sweater

Song: “I Want to Break Free,” by Queen

Panel guesses: Smokey Robinson, Aaron Neville, Charlie Wilson

Clue: Connected to Nick. “Nick, listen. I never forget giving you dating advice. And honestly, you didn’t forget either.”

Package voiceover: “I love being this colorful sweater, and making it to the Group A finals. I can’t wait to honor Queen with a song about freedom, baby! They say what’s old is new again. And I should know. I’ve been upcycle, and recycled more times than I can count. Inspired everyone from Snoop Dogg to Nirvana. Talk about a fashion statement! I even worked with the legendary Tupac. I like to keep that tidbit in my pocket. Yep, you can say I’ve influenced a circle of stars. All by doing my own thing. As a sweater who was once tossed aside, getting to the quarter finals will show you can always break free from anything. Whether it’s your past, your dirty laundry or your skinny jeans. Just roll up your sleeves, and do what you love like it’s going out of style!”

Previous songs: “The Best,” by Tina Turner; “Brick House,” by Commodores

Previous panel guesses: Charlie Wilson, Nile Rodgers, Verdine White, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson

Last season’s performers included Ne-Yo as Cow, John Schneider as Donut, Macy Gray as Sea Queen and Janel Parrish as Gazelle join John Oates as Anteater, Keyshia Cole as Candelabra, Sebastian Bach as Tiki, Ginuwine as Husky, Ashley Parker Angel as S’more, Metta World Peace as Cuddle Monster, Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus, Tyler Posey as Hawk, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky and one-time special guest Demi Lovato as Anonymouse.

Fox Alternative Entertainment is behind “The Masked Singer,” which is exec produced by showrunner James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.