'MaXXXine' Is About to Slash Its Way Through Fourth of July Weekend

Let’s face it: blockbuster season has been a little lackluster this year. Of course, indies and mid-budget movies have repeatedly saved the day—look no further than Esquire's running list of the best films of the year, if you have any doubt.

And it looks like that trend will continue this Fourth of July weekend, when we'll line up for a horror movie (!) after all the barbecues have settled. We're seeing Ti West's new cinematic masterpiece, MaXXXine .

MaXXXine is the final part of the Pearl trilogy, starring Mia Goth. The first entry in the series is 2022's X, which saw the release of its Pearl, later that year. This time, Goth returns as Maxine Minx, an adult film star who dreams of being an actress. Her pursuit takes her to Los Angeles, where she gets her first big break—but her new lifestyle is threatened by a violent stalker from her past. MaXXXine also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

The film premieres in theaters on July 5. If you want to get ahead of the curve, you can preorder tickets at your local theater. If you're not in a rush, the film should land on Max later this year. Before then, we may even see a VOD release as early as late August. We'll let you know when the streaming date is announced, but take it from us: this one's worth seeing in theaters.

