May long weekend snow continues across the West
High alpine snow continues as ski resorts start to wrap up the season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
High alpine snow continues as ski resorts start to wrap up the season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
On any other afternoon at any other tournament, Adam Hadwin’s seventh hole would have served up the most surreal scenes of the day. During the second round of the PGA Championship though, it was just another hole.
Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”
Two models are available, both of which are street-legal.
Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co
Apparently, it's not the first time Tamires Vidal hasn't taken a breast shot well…
After losing to the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes went through end-of-season exit interviews with an eye toward next season.
As legalized gambling becomes ubiquitous in North Carolina, former Hurricanes defenseman Aaron Ward is a cautionary tale. And it’s a tale he wants to tell.
Khaos Williams brought the violence at UFC Fight Night 241 as he folded Carlston Harris then landed a coffin punch.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
The Undertaker made an impression on his wife, Michelle McCool, before they met
Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided the Hurricanes to the NHL playoffs — and to a first-round win — in each of his 6 seasons, will return on a multi-year deal.
EDMONTON — The clash of the Canadian clubs is going the limit. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Saturday. “I thought the boys were ready from the start, we obviously knew what was at stake tonight,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “There was probably a bit
The Preakness has turned into a quite a spoiler lately on the road to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan's 2 1/4-length defeat Saturday marked the sixth consecutive year the Kentucky Derby winner failed to win the Preakness. This time it was Seize the Grey and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas who beat the Derby winner in the Triple Crown's middle race at Pimlico.
TORONTO — Alek Manoah was superb for seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, as the Toronto Blue Jays fended off the Tampa Bays Rays 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Manoah (1-1) allowed just one walk and one hit in his best start of the season. He dropped his earned-run average from 4.91 to 3.00. It was Manoah's first win since a 7-3 victory in Boston on Aug. 4 as he struggled through 2023 and began this season on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Daniel Vogelbach was 3-fo
PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth victory from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 remaining in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on goal for Canada in the period. Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty net goal with 20 sec
Two Kansas City Chiefs players were arrested and charged with marijuana possession before being released on bond Friday.
Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics team competition with a case of "the twisties." At U.S. Classic, her big twisting skills were back.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.