McGlynn scores in second half, helps Union earn 2-2 draw with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored the lone goal of the second half to help the Philadelphia Union earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

DC United (3-3-5) jumped out to an early lead on Cristian Dájome's goal in the 9th minute. Dájome took passes from Jared Stroud and Mateusz Klich and sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner of the net for his first netter this season.

Jacob Murrell used assists from Stroud and Christian Benteke in the 33rd minute to score his first career goal, stretching the DC United lead to 2-0. Murrell, a 20-year-old rookie forward, drilled a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Philadelphia (3-2-5) closed within a goal at halftime on a netter by Alejandro Bedoya in the 42nd minute. Kai Wagner set up Bedoya's second goal this season — a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner — with a through ball following a set piece.

Defender Nathan Harriel notched his first assist of the season on McGlynn's equalizer in the 79th minute.

Alex Bono finished with two saves for DC United in its first season under manager Troy Lesesne.

Oliver Semmle saved two shots in his sixth start of the season for Philadelphia.

The Union entered play winless in their last three matches and that included back-to-back losses at home — to Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders. Philadelphia had lost just one home match in its previous 39 under manager Jim Curtin.

Benteke scored both goals in United's 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders last week, giving him eight in nine matches this season.

The two clubs played to scoreless draws in both of the previous two matchups.

DC United travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Philadelphia returns home to play Orlando City on Saturday.

