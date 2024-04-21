Meg Bennett Dies: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Who Played Julia Martin Was 75
Meg Bennett, an actress and writer on soap operas General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, died April 11 of cancer at 75, her family said.
Bennett grew up in Pasadena began her career in 1975 on Search For Tomorrow, playing the role of Liza Walton on several episodes.
From there, she segued to The Young and the Restless, where she played Julia Martin, a role that was featured on the long-running soap in appearances over four decades.
She also contributed to the soap industry as a writer, becoming the associate head writer at General Hospital and penning 197 episodes.
Survivors include her husband, Sunset Beach co-creator and writer Robert Guza, Jr., two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, and two siblings.
