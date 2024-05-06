Mega Millions player scores big win in Georgia. Where was the lucky ticket sold?

A Mega Millions player in Georgia netted a big prize — then doubled it.

Someone in Fayetteville won $10,000 after matching four white balls and the gold Mega Ball in the drawing Friday, May 3, Georgia Lottery officials confirmed.

The lucky player spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier option, bumping their prize to $20,000, officials said. The winning ticket was purchased on the Georgia Lottery app.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 6, 13, 15, 53, 56 and gold Mega Ball 11, according to the lottery game’s website. The Megaplier was 2X.

A Mega Millions ticket matching five out of six numbers was sold in South Dakota and won $1 million, results show. No one snagged the estimated $284 million grand prize, however.

The next Mega Millions drawing is May 7 with an estimated $306 million jackpot.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

