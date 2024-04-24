Mega Millions player wins big in California. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Mega Millions ticket sold in California won $886,000, narrowly missing out on the $202 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Tuesday, April 23, but not the Mega Ball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $228 million, with a cash option of approximately $103 million, for the next drawing Friday, April 26, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 11, 17, 33, 39 and 43, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The $886,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in Harbor City, which is about a 20-mile drive south from downtown Los Angeles.

More than 100,000 other tickets sold in California also won prizes ranging from $2 to $9,000 in the drawing, the lottery said.

Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida and North Carolina also matched five white numbers to win.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

