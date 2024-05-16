Megan Fox Unfollows Everyone and Wipes Her Instagram Clean as She Marks Her 38th Birthday

Fox previously deactivated her account entirely in February 2023

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Megan Fox at Coachella on April 12, 2024

Megan Fox is off to a fresh start as she rings in another year.

As she marks her 38th birthday on Thursday, May 16, the actress appears to have wiped her Instagram account of all photos and removed anyone she previously followed.

Fox's account, as of Thursday morning, shows that she has no posts, does not follow anyone on the platform and still has 21.9 million followers.



Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Megan Fox in Las Vegas, Nev. on Feb. 9, 2024

In recent months, Fox has used Instagram to share behind-the-scenes looks at a new brunette bob makeover, upload a makeup-free selfie and share a few fun sparkly makeup looks.

Fox previously deactivated her Instagram account in February 2023, before returning days later to clarify that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid speculation at the time.

While rearranging her social media presence on her birthday this year, Fox still celebrated MGK's 34th birthday last month. A source told PEOPLE at the time that she joined Kelly — real name Colson Baker — during a party at his home, which also included guests like Tiffany Haddish, Evan Ross, Mod Sun and Amber Rose. MGK later posted a snap with Fox to Instagram.

In March, Fox revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her relationship with Kelly was "not for public consumption" after host Alex Cooper noted the pair's public engagement and relationship strife.

"So I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," she said, before adding: "What I can say, that [he is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."



"Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain," Fox said. "But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?'"

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE in March that "one day they’re up, the next they’re down."

Kevin Mazur/Getty From Left: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in February 2023

As for Fox herself, Expend4bles star most recently caught up with PEOPLE at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party during Coachella in April. She detailed the inspiration behind her hair, which she described as a "blue bob" at the time.



"We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy," she said. "I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown."

Fox finally went brown again at the beginning of May, when she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos with “She’s a brunette again."



