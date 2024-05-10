Meghan Markle Says She 'Hung On To' 6 Sweet Words From Daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with children during a visit to the Lightway Academy in Abuja on Friday, May 10, as they visit Nigeria. KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images

Meghan Markle opened up about a sweet moment she shared with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, during a visit with schoolchildren in Nigeria on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex is in the country with Prince Harry ― both for the very first time ― for a three-day trip.

The royals’ first stop was the capital city of Abuja, where they met with kids at the Lightway Academy. The school was holding a mental health summit, in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation, when Meghan talked about a heartwarming parenting moment she shared with her youngest child.

“We all have our story. And there’s no shame in any single one of your stories,” the former “Suits” actor said, after the Duke of Sussex spoke about the importance of mental health. “Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there.”

“Your teachers see that in you,” the duchess said. “And we see that in you. And interestingly, so is our daughter, Lili. She’s much, much tinier than you guys,” she added.

“She’s about to turn 3. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [said], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled, adding that her daughter was speaking “literally.”

“But I hung on to those words in a very different way,” said the American Riviera Orchard founder. “And I thought, ‘Yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you.’ But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

During the Sussexes’ school visit, they also spoke about their son, Prince Archie, who turned 5 years old Monday. Meghan said that their eldest is interested in construction, while Lili is interested in her singing and dancing class.

Check out more photos from the Sussexes’ Nigeria tour below:

Meghan and Harry are greeted with wooden beads and dancing as they arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex take part in activities as they arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

Meghan gestures as she arrives at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

Harry and Meghan meet with children during a visit to the Lightway Academy in Abuja on Friday, May 10, as they visit Nigeria.

Meghan smiles while delivering a speech at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

Meghan takes a selfie with students at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

A photo shows a welcome sign outside of the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.

Harry and Meghan are all smiles at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10.