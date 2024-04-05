Melania Trump To Make Rare Public Appearance At Fundraiser For GOP Group

Former first lady Melania Trump, who has mostly stayed out of the public eye as husband Donald Trump seeks a return to the White House, is set to appear at a fundraiser for a GOP group this month in Florida.

The event — organized by Log Cabin Republicans, an organization “dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies” — will take place at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach on April 20, according to multiple mediareports.

During a public appearance with her husband amid Florida’s Republican presidential primary last month, Melania Trump was asked whether she would take on a more forward role in Donald Trump’s campaign.

She replied, “Stay tuned,” without further elaboration.

Though Melania Trump joined her husband when he announced in November 2022 that he was running for the White House again, she has made limited appearances since then.

For now, her role in the campaign remains unclear, according to CNN.

“She’ll definitely have a role, but in terms of what that is, I don’t know,” a source close to the campaign told the network.

Unlike Donald Trump, the former first lady rarely posts on social media. Her most recent posts were made March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

Melania Trump has maintained ties to Log Cabin Republicans. The group presented her with an award in November 2021 during a Mar-a-Lago gala to honor those “who exemplify a commitment to enhancing personal freedom, encouraging individual responsibility, and ensuring equality under the law for all Americans.”

“Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Charles Moran, a leader of Log Cabin Republicans, said in statement at the time.

In 2022 Mar-a-Lago hosted another gala event for the group, with Donald Trump in attendance.

