Memorial plaque to honour longest serving councillor

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at Charles Swift Square in Peterborough in honour of the city's longest serving councillor [Peterborough City Council ]

A memorial is to be unveiled for a former councillor to honour his six decades of public service.

Former Peterborough Mayor Charles Swift, who served as a city councillor for 62 years, died in 2022, aged 92.

In May, members of Peterborough City Council agreed to rename the square adjacent to Sand Martin House off East Station Road, in Mr Swift's honour.

At a ceremony at 13:00 BST on Thursday, his widow, Brenda, will unveil a commemorative plaque.

The square opposite Sand Martin House will be renamed after Mr Swift on Thursday [Peterborough City Council]

Mr Swift was elected to Peterborough North ward in1954, becoming the youngest ever member of the city council at the age of 23.

He was initially elected as a member of the Labour Party but later sat as an independent.

He also served as the city council's leader for more than 20 years.

Mr Swift played a key role in the biggest development period of the city in the 1960’s.

In 1985 he was awarded an OBE for services to the public and he also received the Freedom of the City for Peterborough.

He stood down from the council in 2016.

The current Mayor of Peterborough, Marco Cereste, said: “I’m delighted that the incredible legacy of Charles Swift will live on in Peterborough with this special memorial.

“We have been thinking about ways of honouring Charles for some time and feel that this will serve as a fitting tribute for his unique achievements, which our council is proud to be associated with.”

