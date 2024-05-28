Meridian Fire Department investigating cause of morning house fire in garage

Several Treasure Valley fire departments assisted the Meridian Police Department in extinguishing a residential fire in a Meridian subdivision Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 5000 block of North Brody Avenue in Meridian when they saw flames coming from the home’s garage, according to a news release from the Meridian Fire Department. Everyone was able to “safely evacuate” the home and no one was injured, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, and eight units responded, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Meridian Fire would like to thank Star Fire, Eagle Fire, Middleton Fire, and Ada County Emergency Medical Services for their assistance and response to the scene,” the release said.