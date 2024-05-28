Meridian Fire Department investigating cause of morning house fire in garage

Alex Brizee
·1 min read

Several Treasure Valley fire departments assisted the Meridian Police Department in extinguishing a residential fire in a Meridian subdivision Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 5000 block of North Brody Avenue in Meridian when they saw flames coming from the home’s garage, according to a news release from the Meridian Fire Department. Everyone was able to “safely evacuate” the home and no one was injured, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, and eight units responded, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Meridian Fire would like to thank Star Fire, Eagle Fire, Middleton Fire, and Ada County Emergency Medical Services for their assistance and response to the scene,” the release said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Canada purchasing 16 new fighter jets out of current budget, minister says

    The first 16 of the air force's new F-35 fighters will be paid for out of the current federal budget, even though Canada isn't expected to take delivery of the warplanes until 2026.Defence Minister Bill Blair pointed to the investment on Monday while defending the Liberal government's military spending plans before a House of Commons committee.In testimony to Congress, a senior U.S. military official warned late last year that the delivery of stealth fighters ordered by Canada and other allies m

  • Washington Post Reveals Previously Unpublished Reporting On Alito Flag Controversy

    Martha-Ann Alito told a Post reporter in 2021 the flag was "an international signal of distress."

  • Doug Ford's change to booze sales could cost far more than $225M

    Premier Doug Ford's push to get beer and wine into convenience stores ahead of schedule will cost Ontario taxpayers at least $225 million, but there's evidence the full price tag actually adds up to hundreds of millions more.When the Ford government announced that it will pay the multinational owners of The Beer Store to allow what it calls "early implementation" of the expanded alcohol sales, it did not disclose the cost of other key components of its plan. Those components include:Giving priva

  • GOP in limbo on Garland contempt vote as some Republicans cast doubts

    The House GOP effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress is in limbo, with Republicans unsure whether they have the votes to pass the measure. Two committees last week easily passed resolutions to censure Garland, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has since projected confidence, saying he expects the measure to pass…

  • 'It has gone very far:' EU countries voice exasperation over Hungary's vetoes on Ukraine aid

    Hungary continues to veto EU military assistance to Ukraine, preventing member states from getting their donations partially reimbursed.

  • Poland's foreign minister says it should not exclude the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the NATO nation should not exclude the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and should keep Russian President Vladimir Putin in suspense over whether such a decision would ever be made.

  • ASIRT recommended charging Lethbridge officers who spied on MLA, but Crown won't prosecute: letter

    Alberta's police watchdog recommended laying charges against three Lethbridge officers who used police databases to improperly access the personal information of two people, including NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, but the Crown's office has declined to prosecute, CBC News has learned.Details of two recently completed Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigations come from a letter sent by ASIRT director Mike Ewenson to Phillips's lawyer, Michael Bates.CBC has obtained a copy of the l

  • Taiwan's legislature passes changes seen as favoring China, reducing president's power

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island's president, sparking protests by thousands of people.

  • Putin arrives in Uzbekistan on the 3rd foreign trip of his new term

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Sunday in the capital of Uzbekistan where he is to hold talks with President Shavkay Mirziyoyev that are expected to focus on deepening the countries' relations.

  • 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash in Surrey, B.C.: RCMP

    Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal crash that happened in the Cloverdale area of Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and 184th Street around 4:40 p.m. PT.A Dodge Ram pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 10 struck an Acura sedan that was turning left onto 184th Street, according to a Surrey RCMP release. The passenger in the Acura suffered "catastrophic injuries" and died at the scene, while

  • 'My flat's service charge has doubled to £8,000'

    Soaring insurance costs have pushed up service charges over the past few years, a trade body says.

  • Incumbent Lithuanian president reelected in landslide win over PM

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda secured a second five-year term as Lithuanian president in a landslide victory over Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. Preliminary figures by the Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission showed that Nausėda won 74.5% of the votes and Šimonytė 24.1%. The 60-year-old Nauseda is a moderate conservative and has been a strong backer of Ukraine, a position shared across most of the political spectrum. During his time in office, Lithuania ha

  • Hard-liner Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf re-elected as speaker of Iran's parliament

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's parliament re-elected hard-liner Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Tuesday as its speaker, reaffirming its hard-right makeup in the wake of a helicopter crash that killed the country's president and foreign minister.

  • Saskatchewan cabinet minister says family helped jog memory of gun in legislature

    REGINA — A Saskatchewan cabinet minister who initially told the premier he didn't bring a long gun into the legislature, only to reverse himself days later, says talks with family members helped jog his memory. Jeremy Harrison says while recently talking about hunting in the Regina area, there was a "flash" in his mind of him walking past legislature security holding a cased gun. "When that was clear, I phoned the premier and told him. And we had the discussion that I would no longer be the hous

  • Taiwan Lawmakers Pass Bill to Curb President’s Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan lawmakers passed legislation that could curb the authority of newly inaugurated President Lai Ching-te as thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament to oppose the changes.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Moves to Fastest Settlement of Trades in a CenturyIsraeli Airstrike and Egyptian Guard’s Death Ratchet Up TensionsFor Private Credit’s Top Talent, $1 Million a Year Is Not EnoughCatering to the Ultra-Rich Is a Booming Business in AustraliaTreasury Yields Spike A

  • Conservatives join NDP to demand a study of Trans Mountain in federal committee

    Opposition MPs are joining forces to demand an examination of the exorbitant cost to taxpayers and climate impacts of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. Last week, NDP MP Charlie Angus put forward a motion to call top Liberal ministers before the federal natural resources committee and grill them about how TMX costs spun out of control and the federal government’s plans to sell the pipeline. If the motion passes, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jo

  • Lobby group says emissions cap could cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment

    CALGARY — A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.

  • Georgian parliament committee rejects presidential veto of the divisive 'foreign agents' legislation

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A Georgian parliament committee on Monday rejected the president’s veto of the “foreign agents” legislation that has sparked massive protests for weeks. The move by the parliament’s judiciary committee sets up the possibility of a vote of the full legislature on Tuesday to override President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the measure, which she and other critics say will restrict media freedom and obstruct Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union. The law would req

  • Opinion: John Roberts May Be the Worst Chief Justice in Supreme Court History

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.With all of the concurrent scandals roiling the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s easy to forget that there was another path Chief Justice John Roberts could have taken: stricter ethics rules and more accountability for judges whose life tenure makes them some of the most powerful people in the country.That’s the message Lisa Graves, the host of a new Supreme C

  • Iran's acting president addresses new parliament after helicopter crash killing president, others

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber addressed the country's new parliament Monday in his first public speech since last week's helicopter crash that killed his predecessor and seven others.