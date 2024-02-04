Messi Mania in Hong Kong, but Messi out for game. Suarez, Busquets, Alba on bench

Messi Mania hit Hong Kong this weekend as Argentine star Lionel Messi’s globetrotting Inter Miami team continued its preseason tour with a game against Hong Kong XI, a team picked from local clubs.

But the game went on without Messi at Hong Kong Stadium early Sunday morning.

Messi, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was not on the game roster, and his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez did not start. Neither did goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The starters were: CJ Dos Santos, Noah Allen, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Tomas Aviles, DeAndre Yedlin, Lawson Sunderland, Gregore, David Ruiz, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor, Julian Gressel.

Although the Miami team was winless all four of its previous preseason matches, including a 6-0 rout by Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Messi had received a hero’s welcome from adoring fans in Hong Kong.

Messi’s face and adidas logos graced the pink sails of a traditional junk boat in Victoria Harbour. A giant Messi video played on a wall in the touristy Tsim Sha Tsui East area and Adidas Inter Miami pop up stores sold Messi and team merchandise.

A near-capacity crowd of 40,000 showed up at Hong Kong Stadium Saturday for Inter Miami’s open training session and charity clinic. Fans went wild when Messi and team co-owner David Beckham stepped on the field. It had been 10 years since Messi last played in Hong Kong, when the Argentine national team played a Hong Kong All-Star team.

“The noise coming out of the tunnel was incredible,” Sunderland. “The tour has been a very unique experience. I have loved every minute, learned a lot, and the games were really good competition.”

His teammate Shanyder Borgelin agreed.

“I definitely never thought I’d be part of something like this,” Borgelin said. “It’s amazing to get the Inter Miami brand out to the world and see all the different cultures.”

The tour includes six games in 20 days. It concludes Wednesday with a game against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, Japan. The final preseason match is Feb. 15 at home against Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, the hometown team of Messi and Martino.

Messi sat on the bench the first 82 minutes against Al Nassr before coming on briefly at the end.

“We will assess each of the players after training because we have been playing a lot of pre-season games,” Miami head coach Martino told reporters upon arrival in Hong Kong, adding that he hoped Messi would be ready to play.

Apparently, he was not.