Met sergeant dismissed after sending 'inappropriate' messages to female officer

An officer has been dismissed after pursuing a relationship with a female colleague (PA Archive)

A Met officer has been dismissed after sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to an officer on his team.

Police Sergeant Lee Juniper was pursing a sexual relationship with female officer who was working under his command, a tribunal heard.

The sergeant, working at the Central West Command Unit, was dismissed after a two-day misconduct hearing last week.

The tribunal found he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy at the level of misconduct honesty and integrity at the level of gross misconduct and discreditable conduct at the level of gross misconduct.

Superintendent Alan Duncan from Central West Headquarters said: “Former PS Juniper abused his position as the officer’s line manager and failed to follow appropriate policies regarding relationships between colleagues.

“It is clear that former PS Juniper’s behaviour was completely inappropriate and the messages he sent to the female officer completely blurred the lines of personal and professional conduct. All officers know there is really clear guidance for relationships at work.”

Sergeant Juniper will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.

Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.