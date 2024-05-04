Mexican authorities recover 3 bodies near where US, Australian tourists went missing

Authorities in Mexico said Friday they recovered three bodies in the Mexican state of Baja California near where three men, including an American, were reported missing.

The Baja California State Attorney General's Office said identities of the remains haven't yet been determined, but the department previously said U.S. citizen Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, and Australian brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, were last seen on April 27.

Three people are under investigation in relation to the case, the office said. U.S. and Australian consulates, embassies and national law enforcement are working closely with the Mexican authorities on the investigation.

The U.S. Department of State encourages citizens to keep their friends and families aware of their international travels and to discuss plans in the event of an emergency.

"If you are worried about a U.S. citizen relative or friend who is traveling or living abroad and have reached out with no response, you can contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate," the department said on its website.

The office also said it learned about the three missing men through social media. The men were on vacation in Ensenada, roughly 76 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

