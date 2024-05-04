Mexico authorities find three bodies in search for tourists

Andre Rhoden-Paul - BBC News
·2 min read

Mexican authorities have found three bodies in an area of Baja California where two Australian brothers and an American went missing.

The FBI said the bodies were found in the town of Santo Tomas and have not yet been identified, the BBC's US partner CBS News reported.

Jake, 30, and Callum Robinson, 33, from Perth, and American Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were on a surfing holiday near the popular tourist town of Ensenada. They disappeared on 27 April.

On Thursday Mexican police questioned a woman and two men in connection with their disappearance.

Forensic tests will be conducted by a state laboratory to identify the bodies, the state of Baja California prosecutor's office said.

"I'm saying it's a very, very high probability that it is them," Baja California's chief prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez told Australia's 9News.

"They were in a state of decomposition. That is why we have to run the genetic tests."

The office also noted on Friday that arrest warrants had been obtained for the crime of forced disappearance.

Earlier abandoned tents, a burnt white pickup truck and a phone linked to the missing tourists had been found.

A team including firefighters had been searching for the Robinson brothers and Mr Rhoad in a remote cliff area.

In a statement to CBS News, the FBI said it "cannot comment on specifics” but “we can assure you that we are assessing every tip".

"If credible, we will pursue those leads with rigour. We are in contact with the family of the US citizen, and we are steadfast with our international law enforcement partners in finding answers," the bureau added.

Baja California is one of Mexico’s most violent states, as local drug gangs fight turf wars. But the surfing conditions in Ensenada - 90 minutes south of the US-Mexico border - have long attracted tourists from California.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Bodies found in search for missing surfers in violent Mexican state

    Three bodies are reported to have been found near a spot where three tourists went missing while on a surfing vacation in one of Mexico’s most violent states.

  • Conservatives ran ‘fear mongering’ London mayor campaign, Sadiq Khan says

    Mr Khan addressed the threats, social media abuse, and protests outside his family home and apologised to his wife and children.

  • Should You Buy TD Stock on a Pullback?

    TD is down about 25% from the all-time high. Is TD stock now undervalued? The post Should You Buy TD Stock on a Pullback? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mexican authorities search for missing Australian, US tourists

    Mexican authorities said on Thursday they were searching at sea and on land for two Australians and one American reported missing in Baja California, one of the country's most violent states. Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were reported missing on April 29, according to Baja California's prosecutors' office, and were last seen on April 27. "Since the disappearance was reported, the operation has been ongoing, and so far, a cell phone apparently belonging to one of the missing persons and a vehicle have been recovered," Jorge Argoud, operational deputy director of security in Ensenada, told Reuters.

  • Bodies found in Mexico where 3 tourists went missing

    STORY: Mexican authorities found three bodies on Friday in the state of Baja California, where an American and two Australian tourists were reported missing.The three men – Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and American Carter Rhoad were in their early 30s.They were on vacation surfing in Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border, and authorities say were last seen on April 27.Tents and a burnt white pickup truck were also found in the area.Baja California is one of Mexico's most violent states, although tourist areas like Ensenada are considered safer. Local resident and surf instructor Miguel Arroyo lamented how things have changed."I feel angry, fed up and sad at the same time that you can't have these beautiful places anymore because you don't feel safe. I have a family and part of what I like to do is to take my children to these places, to camp, to have a good time, to fish".The state prosecutor on Thursday said three people were being investigated in connection with the case, though it was unclear whether they were involved in the disappearance of the Robinson brothers and Carter Rhoad.The U.S. State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to the state due to crime and kidnapping.

  • Bodies, pickup truck found in Mexican region where American and Australian tourists went missing, sources say

    Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.

  • A Columbia professor wanted to document history. NYPD arrested him outside his home

    The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.

  • Wife of doctor who 'drove car off cliff' with family inside begs for attempted murder charges to be dropped

    The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.

  • Fresh details emerge about deadly, wrong-way collision on Ontario's Highway 401

    New details are emerging about the victims of Monday night’s deadly collision on Highway 401 after a wrong-way police pursuit. As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has also obtained new video of the police pursuit through the streets of Durham Region.

  • Where Is Chris Watts Today? A Look at His Life in Prison After Family Murders

    Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado

  • Murder trial underway in case of New Jersey father who made son, 6, run on treadmill

    Jurors in New Jersey heard the first week of testimony in the case against Christopher Gregor, charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, 6.

  • She survived a knife attack by her ex-partner. He's been sentenced, but her fears remain

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced intimate partner violence or know someone who has.The first time Sabrina L'Heureux's ex-partner came at her with a knife was in March 2020.When he attacked her with a different blade a year and a half later, she managed to escape, bruised and bleeding, but with her child.She then spent the next 12 months fearing for their lives while he remained at large.On Wednesday, 47-year-old Paul John MacDonald of Kingst

  • 'He Was Scaring Her': New Documents Detail What Ohio Dad Did Before He Allegedly Executed 3 Sons

    Chad Doerman is accused of murdering his three sons

  • A 6-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Killed His 5-Year-Old Cousin. Why Were Their Grandparents Just Charged?

    On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home

  • 79-year-old man arrested in 1966 stabbing of 18-year-old

    A 79-year-old man was charged with first degree murder on Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman more than 120 times nearly six decades ago, authorities said.

  • Colorado school bus aide shown hitting autistic boy faces more charges

    A school bus aide shown on surveillance video hitting a nonverbal autistic boy has been charged with 10 more counts of abuse involving two children, prosecutors said Friday. Kiarra Jones, 29, was arrested last month and initially charged with one felony count of third-degree assault on an at risk person. Eight additional charges of third-degree assault on an at-risk person and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse have been filed against her, Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said.

  • Three Indian nationals charged with killing B.C. Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    SURREY, B.C. — Three Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a killing last year that threw Ottawa's relationship with New Delhi into disarray. Police say they are investigating if the Indian government was involved, an allegation raised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons last year. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker said in a Surrey, B.C., news conference on Friday that the three men had bee

  • Henry Cuellar: US congressman and wife charged with taking $600,000 in bribes

    It is alleged the couple accepted money from an Azerbaijani government-run oil firm and a Mexican bank.

  • Americans arrested for allegedly swindling Canada out of 12 million COVID masks

    Fraudsters in the U.S. swindled funds that were supposed to buy 12 million face masks for Canadians in the frantic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new criminal indictment alleges. American authorities this week arrested two residents of New York state, charging them with wire fraud in an alleged $8.2-million US scam. Jonathan Cannon and Julie Dotton are accused of devising a scheme in which they falsely promised millions of masks to a Canadian company that was supplying two provinces. "Th

  • Amber Alert issued after 2 women found dead, child injured in New Mexico park

    Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.