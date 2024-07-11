Mia Goth's 'MaXXXine' Look Inspires New Makeup Set From Half Magic

A24 has partnered with Half Magic Beauty to release a limited edition makeup set. This killer collaboration is led by California-based creative director Sarah Rubano, previously the head makeup artist for the movies X, Pearl, and MaXXXine.

The grunge-filled lipsticks unearth a modern-day time machine for the '70s and '80s, perfect for all makeup lovers. The set includes "X FACTOR" (Denim Blue), "an intensely saturated eye paint and liner for all-over color or graphic designs" and "HOLLYWOOD, 1985" a pigmented eyeshadow "tucked away in a pocket-sized compostable compact" according to a press release. Elsewhere, the "Rosy Ruby Pink" lipgloss is packed with shine and dimension with a soft pink hue.

These bold shades can also be seen on legendary, British actress Mia Goth, who stars in the third installment of the X film series, MaXXXine. In the film, Goth plays a porn star who rises to stardom in the '80s Hollywood era while being pursued by a deranged, man-eating murderer.

Retailing for $49 USD, the collection is available at the brand's website.

