Miami-Dade considers school chaplain program, but many school districts staying away

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Florida’s public schools permission to bring volunteer religious chaplains on campus to counsel students whose parents have said it’s OK.

As the law took effect Monday, many district officials said they have no plans to implement it.

That’s similar to what happened in Texas, where the state’s largest districts rejected that state’s 2023 school chaplain legislation, according to the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty.

One of the biggest concerns in Florida has centered on who might show up seeking to be chaplains. The law requires background checks but does not include any training requirements.

“It’s too controversial,” said Hillsborough County School Board Member Nadia Combs, who did not expect the idea to gain traction among her colleagues. “We need professional specialists to deal with kids who have mental health issues.”

Combs also raised the issue of schools’ ability to serve students from many different religions, and had added security questions.

Richard Shirley, superintendent of Sumter County schools north of Lakeland, said potential legal entanglements might arise from implementing the law. He noted the language does not fully define “chaplain,” and had worries that “off-shoot groups” that are not necessarily welcome could find their way into the schools under the program.

The Satanic Temple, known for its activism in defense of pluralism and secularism in American public life, announced its desire to provide chaplains soon after DeSantis signed the law. DeSantis responded that the group, which does not worship Satan but uses the controversial name, was “not a religion” and would not be allowed into the schools.

The IRS recognizes The Satanic Temple as a tax-exempt church.

Co-founder Lucien Greaves said DeSantis is intentionally misleading school districts about what would be legally allowed simply because he does not agree with the religion.

“There is no legal weight to him simply declaring it from a podium,” Greaves said. “All he is doing is misinforming school districts, indicating to them that they could deny us when they really have zero grounds to do so and stand to lose heavily in the courts.”

The Satanic Temple won a 2023 lawsuit, including $200,000 in legal fees, against a Pennsylvania school district that barred it from participating in after-school activities alongside other outside organizations.

Such a potential conflict bolstered Shirley’s stance.

“Neither I personally, nor this very conservative School Board (which represents a very conservative citizenry) would ever allow these fringe groups access to our children,” Shirley said via email. “There is much debate surrounding the unintended consequences of opening that door, however good it could be — at least, until we better understand the parameters, intent, definitions and stipulations. Negative influences can mess up a law intended to be positive.”

Other factors coming into play

In South Florida, the chaplain program is being considered in Miami-Dade County, where the results of a study proposed by DeSantis-backed Board Member Roberto J. Alonso are expected to be presented this month to the School Board. But the Broward school district has not yet acted on the program, and at least one board member has concerns.

“I’m a person of faith, but I also believe in the separation of faith in our public schools,” said Board Member Sarah Leonardi.

Some officials suggested that schools have enough to do without taking on the work of a program that’s not required.

“It just said you’re allowed to have chaplains,” Pinellas County School Board Chairperson Laura Hine said.

She added that the issue has not been on the district’s radar. District officials said they expected to rely on existing practices to bring volunteers and mentors into classrooms.

Lawmakers made participation in the chaplain program voluntary not just for families, but also for schools, in part to avoid expected challenges that the state was imposing religion contrary to the U.S. Constitution.

They took a similar approach in 2012 with a bill allowing districts to adopt policies permitting students to offer “inspirational messages” at public events. No districts acted on the law.

Others contended the chaplain law isn’t necessary, pointing to programs they already have in place. Suwanee County Superintendent Ted Roush said his district northwest of Gainesville, for instance, would rely on its longstanding volunteer policy to determine who might participate in school events and activities.

“Our schools and district office currently have existing relationships with faith-based organizations and we will continue to support and follow our current practices,” said Paul Abbatannozi, assistant superintendent for St. Johns County schools.

The Orange County school district had similar plans to work within its decades-old Faith-Based Initiative, which includes partnerships with about 150 outside organizations, spokesperson Michael Ollendorf said. “The district has been able to connect our students with members of the community who inspire and help our students through mentoring and other programs.”

That does not mean the discussion isn’t taking place at all.

Districts including Pasco and Hernando are examining their responsibilities emerging from the 2024 legislative session and will determine what they need to do to meet whatever new requirements emerged. The Osceola County district is taking the idea one step further.

“Our chief of staff will be putting together a committee of community and school stakeholders to discuss the legislation so that our district can draft a policy on chaplains in schools for our school board to consider adopting,” spokesperson Dana Schafer said in an email.

In Miami-Dade, Alonso’s measure proposing a study of the program stated that “the presence of chaplains “serves as a refuge for students and staff, providing confidential space where they can feel supported and safe.”

But with the school year fast approaching — districts may begin classes as early as Aug. 12 — it’s increasingly unlikely that any will have a policy in place before students return.

Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau reporter Ana Ceballos and Miami Herald reporters Clara-Sophia Daly and Alecia Taylor contributed to this report.