Miami Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream and updates

Miami Grand Prix LIVE!

The 2024 Miami GP takes place today with Max Verstappen on pole position. The Red Bull driver, out to seal his fourth-consecutive world title, has Charles Leclerc for company on the front row followed by Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, the two McLarens and two Mercedes.

Leclerc will hope the Florida sun plays a role in his bid to halt Verstappen’s long-running dominance in F1. Tyre degradation is a key factor going into this race so the ideal one-stop race will likely be put to the test by some daring strategies - particularly given the high chances of a safety car.

Formula One has become a bit of a procession of late and Verstappen has won both of the previous races in Miami, along with yesterday’s sprint race. But there should be plenty of action to behold and you can follow all the latest Miami GP updates LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog!

Miami Grand Prix 2024 updates

Start time: 9pm BST | Miami International Autodrome

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Weather forecast

Lewis Hamilton calls on Ferrari to snap up Adrian Newey after Red Bull exit

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton has called on his new Ferrari employers to thrash out a deal to sign Adrian Newey, putting him No1 on his Formula One wishlist.

Newey announced on Thursday that he was ending his near two-decade association with Red Bull at the beginning of 2025. And Ferrari are believed to be his likely next destination if he chooses to stay in the sport.

Read the full story here!

Max Verstappen sends message on Red Bull future

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Max Verstappen has revealed he would be ready to turn down a record £130million-a-year salary in a blow to Mercedes' pursuit of the world champion.

Team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the driver dominating Formula One is at the top of his wishlist as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Read the full story here!

Lewis Hamilton suffers sprint torment, Max Verstappen qualifies on pole

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Max Verstappen doubled up with a sprint race win and qualifying success at the Miami Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton’s torment continued.

Lando Norris was dumped out of the sprint after a first-corner tangle instigated by Hamilton coming down the inside of both Aston Martins, which tipped the McLaren into the run-off area.

Daniel Ricciardo had qualified a surprise third for the second sprint of the F1 season but was quickly reeled in by Sergio Perez before fighting off Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri to earn five valuable points.

Verstappen complained of tyre degradation but rolled home by maintaining a healthy two-second lead over Charles Leclerc.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024: Weather forecast today

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

The chance of rain falling during Sunday’s race is near-zero with sunshine, a bit of cloud and temperatures around 28ºC forecast.

F1 Miami Grand Prix: Starting grid today

18:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Lando Norris Oscar Piastri George Russell Lewis Hamilton Nico Hulkenberg Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Alex Albon Fernando Alonso Valtteri Bottas Logan Sargeant Kevin Magnussen Zhou Guanyu Daniel Ricciardo

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024: TV channel and live stream

18:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 7.30pm on the F1 and Main Event channels.

Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 1.30am and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.

Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog.

Welcome

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024.

The race starts at 9pm BST at the Miami International Autodrome.