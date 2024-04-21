Michael Douglas Says His Kids’ University Thought He Was the Grandfather on Parents’ Day: ‘That Was Rough’

Douglas has two kids with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and a son from a previous marriage

Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Micheal Douglas with his kids Dylan and Carys in 2020

Michael Douglas is reflecting on the downside of having kids at an older age!

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Fatal Attraction actor, 79, remembered an awkward moment that happened on a university campus when he was visiting one of his children.

"This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day. I say, ‘I am a parent,’ ” he recalled someone telling him when he went to visit the college. “That was a rough one.”

Douglas shares Dylan, 23, and Carys, who turned 21 on April 20, with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he married in 2000. Dylan an Carys both enrolled at Brown University, where Dylan graduated from in 2022.

Barry King/Getty Michael Douglas with his kids Dylan and Carys in 2016.

In the interview, Douglas shared how he and Zeta-Jones, 54, were fairing in their empty nest. Douglas also has a son named Cameron, 45, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

"Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year. So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more," he said, noting that some activities he used to enjoy, like skiing, are getting harder as he gets older.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star called his two younger kids "extraordinary beings" who have been "a joy" to raise.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Michael Douglas in 2024.

On April 20, he celebrated Carys' 21st birthday in a tribute post on Instagram.

“Happy 21 my darling Carys!” he wrote in the caption of the post. “You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas ❤️ Dad," Douglas captioned a picture of himself and his only at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she supported him as he was honored with the Palme d'Or award.

Michael Douglas/Instagram Michael Douglas with Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids in 2022.

In the sweet shot, Douglas proudly looked on as Carys posed for red carpet photos in a glamorous white gown.

"I love you so much Dadda! Thank you for your being the best dad in the world," Carys wrote in the comments of her dad's post for her.



Read the original article on People.