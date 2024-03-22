Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Says Estate Shouldn't Pay Grandmother's Legal Bills in Dispute over $600 Million Catalog Deal

The youngest Jackson child alleges Katherine Jackson's objections to a catalog deal are a "waste" of time

Kevin Winter/Getty Bigi Jackson attends attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson on Oct. 28, 2022 in Encino, California.

Michael Jackson's son Bigi is taking his grandmother to court.

In court filings obtained by PEOPLE, Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 22, asked that Katherine Jackson should not be able to use the legendary pop singer's estate to fund her ongoing legal battle against the executors in a spat over an undisclosed "recent transaction."

He argued that since the estate won't "benefit" it shouldn't have to pay for Katherine's pending appeal against co-executors John Branca and John McClain, who had wanted approval to move forward with an unnamed transaction last year.

Although the deal isn't explicitly named in the filing, it appears to be the Jackson estate’s estimated $600 million catalog sale to Sony.

The Jackson estate couldn’t be reached for comment.. Reps for Bigi and Katherine have yet to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Ethan Miller/Getty Katherine Jackson in Las Vegas in June 2013

Both Bigi and Katherine were initially aligned in fighting the estate’s proposed transaction. However, after the judge ruled last year that the deal would move ahead, Blanket and his siblings accepted the court's decision, while Katherine filed an appeal, which is currently pending.



In December, Katherine asked that the estate foot her legal bills from her objections. But on Monday, Bigi claimed it would be “unfair” to make him and the other Jackson siblings do so.



"It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme longshot,” wrote lawyers on behalf of Bigi. “Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs.”

The amount Katherine is seeking remains undisclosed.

Bigi isn't entirely against his grandmother's request. He "does not object to reasonable attorney fees and costs" for her initial objection to the deal as she presented "essential evidence." But he believes "the overall amount for the trial might be high" and wondered if "four lawyers charging fees of $840 to $1,400 per hour was necessary."

He's requesting the court "determine a fair and equitable amount."



Lester Cohen/WireImage Katherine and Bigi Jackson in Los Angeles in January 2012

“Katherine’s petition has the practical effect of requiring Bigi and his siblings pay for her appeal,” the filing read. “It would be unfair to make those beneficiaries shoulder this burden when they expressly decided an appeal would not be in their best interests.”

Bigi — born as Prince Michael Jackson II — was born via surrogate in 2002. In 2015, he changed his name to Bigi.



