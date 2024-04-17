Michelle Keegan marks huge milestone with celebratory Instagram post

VISHAL SHARMA - Netflix

Michelle Keegan has marked a huge milestone for her Netflix show, Fool Me Once, in a new celebratory Instagram post.

The actor played the lead in Harlan Coben’s latest TV adaptation, with the series landing on the platform on New Year’s Day this year.

Fool Me Once has been a huge success worldwide and has managed to make its way into Netflix’s list of most-watched series of all time, based on its first three months on the platform.

Netflix

Related: Netflix's Wednesday season 2 casts Steve Buscemi

Keegan has marked this achievement by posting on Instagram, with a carousel of photos that includes a snap of a cake that celebrates the impressive statistic.

In the caption, she wrote: "Celebratory [cake] is in order. Fool Me Once made No.6 on Netflix’s Most Popular List (OF.ALL.TIME) based on 98,200,000 views in our first 91 days!!

"Thank you to everyone who has watched & is watching."

Writer Coben commented on the post and said: "Woo hoo! Party time! And there’s cake…."

There is lots more love in the comments section, with Keegan’s former Coronation Street co-star and Dancing on Ice winner Ryan Thomas writing, "Love this", while her sister-in-law and former TOWIE star Jess Wright commented, "WOOOOOWWWW, THAT’S OUR GIRL."

On the back of Fool Me Once’s success, Netflix quickly announced two more limited series from Coben, titled Missing You and Run Away.

Production on Missing You is already underway, with Slow Horses actor Rosalind Eleazar cast as the lead portraying a detective who sees her missing fiancé on a dating app.

Netflix

Related: Dancing on Ice's Greg Rutherford shares surgery scar photos after show injury



The upcoming series sees the return of Fool Me Once star Richard Armitage, alongside the likes of Inside No. 9’s Steve Pemberton, EastEnders’ Jessica Plummer, and Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro.

Top Boy’s Ashley Walters has also been seen filming for the show alongside Eleazar, although his casting has not been announced.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Keegan has returned to filming on her BBC period drama Ten Pound Poms, with the popular show renewed for a second series.

Fool Me Once is streaming on Netflix.

You Might Also Like