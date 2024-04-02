MidAmerica Nazarene’s Anthony Brown, from Olathe North, named NAIA All-American

MidAmerica Nazarene University forward Anthony Brown was selected as an NAIA men’s basketball first-team all-American.

Brown, a 6-5 junior from Olathe North, averaged 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in leading the Pioneers to a 25-6 record and spot in the NAIA Tournament. The Pioneers, 25-6, lost in double overtime in the first round of the national tournament.

Brown was also selected Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Heart of America Conference.

Elijah Malone of Grace (Ind.) was named the NAIA Player of the Year after leading the Lancers to the NAIA tournament in Kansas City. Drew Stutts of champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) was named the NAIA Coach of the Year.

The NAIA first team included six players who appeared in the tournament’s Round of 16 at Municipal Auditorium, including Quan Lax of champion Freed-Hardeman.

The other players voted to the 12-man all-American team are: Anthony Roy (Langston, Okla.); Samaje Morgan (College of Idaho); Cevin Clark (Southwestern Kansas); Javan Buchanan (Indiana Wesleyan); Vincent Miszkiewicz (Keiser, Fla.); Jonathan Brown (Cumberlands, Ky.). Reggie Thomas (Hastings, Neb.), Kashie Natt (LSU-Alexandria) and Andrew Cook (Carroll, Mont.).