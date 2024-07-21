New Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul date announced after heavyweight legend’s health scare

Mike Tyson will fight YouTube star Jake Paul on 15 November, after the pair’s controversial boxing match was delayed last month.

Tyson, 57, suffered a health scare while on a flight in May, leading to the postponement of the heavyweight legend’s planned fight with Paul, 27, on 20 July.

It was announced on Friday (7 June) that the bout will now go ahead on Friday 15 November – at Texas’s AT&T Stadium, which was originally scheduled to host the contest.

A world-title rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will serve as the co-main event, as was the plan for 20 July.

Tyson said in a press release on Friday: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP [Paul’s promotional company], Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

At the time of Tyson’s mid-flight ulcer flare-up, appeals were made to find passengers with medical experience to provide assistance. Paramedics then came on board after the plane landed, delaying passengers from disembarking for around 25 minutes.

Tyson, one of the most renowned heavyweight champions in boxing history, last fought in 2020, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

The American last fought professionally in 2005, and his clash with Paul will be an officially sanctioned pro bout. Paul, also American, is 9-1 as a pro with six knockout wins.

Additional reporting by PA.