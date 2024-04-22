Mila Kunis Says She & Ashton Kutcher Won’t Return For ‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2

Mila Kunis is shutting down the possibility of returning to That ’90s Show Season 2, including Ashton Kutcher.

In a new interview, the actress revealed that she and Kutcher would not be reprising their That ’70s Show characters when the sequel series returns to Netflix.

“No,” Kunis told ET when asked if she and her husband Kutcher would return to the sitcom. “I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show.”

Kunis, who was on the red carpet of the PaleyFest in L.A. to celebrate Family Guy, where she voices Meg Griffin, was alongside her co-star Seth Green, interjected to say he would guest star on That ’90s Show.

“I’ve already done an episode of it, and I’m going back to do another one,” Green said.

Green had a recurring role on That ’70s Show, playing Mitch Miller, the nemesis of Topher Grace’s Eric Forman.

That ’70s Show ran for eight seasons on Fox with a total of 200 episodes. Netflix revived the show with the sequel series That ’90s Show, which centered on Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, Donna (Laura Preppon) and Eric’s daughter.

Kutcher’s Michael Kelso and Kunis’s Jackie guest-starred in the spinoff as the parents of Jay Kelso, played by Mace Coronel.

Netflix renewed the sitcom for a second season ordering 16 episodes, up from the 10 episode order of the first season.

That ’90s Show also stars original cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their That ’70s Show characters Kitty and Red, respectively.

