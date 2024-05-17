Miley Cyrus Drops Dance-Pop Cover of Talking Heads Hit ‘Psycho Killer’ — Listen!

The pop-tinged cover appears on the ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ compilation album, out now

John Shearer/Getty Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus just added another twist to a Talking Heads classic.

At midnight on Friday, May 17, the “Flowers” singer, 31, released a pop-tinged cover of Talking Heads‘ 1977 hit record “Psycho Killer.” The new rendition is part of the Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense compilation album, a formal tribute to the iconic new wave band, out now.

Cyrus’ song — a charged-up version of the original eerie single that became one of Talking Heads’ best-known tracks — leans heavily into the dance realm with its turned-up ’80 synth sounds, party-esque vibe, and faded vocals from the two-time Grammy winner.



The “Wrecking Ball” artist first teased a country-style cover of “Psycho Killer” in March during an intimate set at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont, per fan-captured footage. Halfway through her rendition, Cyrus told the audience, "If you know this song, this is the regular part,” before springing into the original track's chorus.

Before then, the pop star teamed up with Talking Heads co-founder and guitarist David Byrne during her annual New Year’s Eve special at the top of 2023, where they performed songs like David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and Byrne's “Everybody’s Coming to My House," per Rolling Stone.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California

The latest Talking Heads cover arrives months after the new tribute album — which features 16 covers from the band’s 1984 live album Stop Making Sense — was first announced by A24 Music in January.

In addition to Cyrus, the project’s lineup also includes The National, Blondshell, The Linda Lindas, El Mato, Paramore, DJ Tunez, Teezo Touchdown, Jean Dawson, The Cavemen., BADBADNOTGOOD, Kevin Abstract, Toro y Moi, Girl in Red, Lorde, and Chicano Batman.

Coming off her recent Grammy wins, the "Prisoner" musician released her first single of the year, “Doctor (Work It Out),” produced by Pharrell Williams, back in March. Later that month, she also appeared on Beyoncé’s sprawling Cowboy Carter country album with the duet track “II Most Wanted,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking on the collaboration in an Instagram post, the Endless Summer Vacation artist wrote, “I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her.”

“Thank you Beyoncé,” she added. “You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley.”

