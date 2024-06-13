Millie Bobby Brown Smooches New Husband Jake Bongiovi on Sunny Day Stroll in N.Y.C.

The pair tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in May after three years of dating, and are planning a bigger celebration later this year

backgrid Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying married life together!

On Thursday, May 13, the newlyweds were spotted out for a stroll in New York City sharing a kiss in between laughs.

Both the Stranger Things star, 20, and the model, 22, were dressed in a sporty-casual style. Brown wore a deep v-neck white tank top with yellow shorts and white gym shoes, while Bongiovi was dressed in a white t-shirt, blue shorts, a green-and-white baseball hat and white gym shoes.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and have been engaged in April 2023. A few weeks ago, on May 24, PEOPLE learned that they had secretly tied the knot the week prior. The pair are also planning a larger ceremony later in the year.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Brown and Bongiovi (the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi) have been candid about their relationship — and their affection for one another.

The actress first called the 22-year-old her fiancé for the first time on his 21st birthday in May 2023, sharing lots of photos of the couple holding hands to her Instagram. "This sums us up," she wrote at the time. "In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

In March 2024, the Enola Holmes star shared a post to her Instagram Stories indicating that the pair were celebrating three years together, and she celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt caption.

“Three years of bliss,” Brown wrote over an image of her grinning at the camera with her eyes closed as her fiancé pressed his face against her cheek, adding, “Love you best friend.”



Monica Schipper/Getty Images Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown.

Also in March, the actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to describe how Bongiovi popped the question to her — and it involved going underwater.



“Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together," Brown said, noting that the day he proposed, the pair were on vacation together.

"'Mil, you got to be up at 8:00 a.m., we’re going on a dive,'" she recalled, remembering what her now-husband told the night before he was going to propose.

"I was like, '8 a.m., dive?' ... And he's telling me, 'We're going to the same spot we usually go to,'" Brown continued. "I'm like, 'It's boring, let's go somewhere new.' He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

After arriving at their diving location, the actress explained that they dove several meters underwater before she noticed that Bongiovi was trying to hand her something.

"He gives me like a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring. And I like, looked at him and he was like..." Brown said, recreating his facial expression as he spouted bubbles underwater.

Raising a thumbs up, she said, "This means, 'up,' 'I want to go up.' So that would technically mean, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up.'"

"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” she said to laughs from the crowd, adding, "Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can’t do that, like your ears ... literally your brain will explode.'"

"It's a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other's back," she added at the end of the story, "and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."

